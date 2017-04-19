Trump Directs National Security Council to Review Iran Nuclear Deal

US President Donald Trump directed a National Security Council-led interagency review whether the Iranian nuclear deal met the US interests, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said in a letter to Speaker of the House of Representatives Paul Ryan.

"Notwithstanding, Iran remains a leading state sponsor of terror through many platforms and methods. President Donald J. Trump has directed a National Security Council-led interagency review of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) that will evaluate whether suspension of sanctions related to Iran pursuant to the JCPOA is vital to the national security interests of the United States. When the interagency review is completed, the administration looks forward to working with Congress on this issue," Tillerson said on Tuesday.

He has also said that US confirms Iran is fulfilling its obligations under the deal, but believes that the country is supporting terrorism.

On July 14, 2015, Iran and the P5+1 group of countries, comprising Russia, China, the United Kingdom, the United States, France and Germany, signed the JCPOA to ensure the peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear program. Under this agreement, Iran stated that it would not further seek to develop or acquire nuclear weapons in exchange for the gradual lifting of international sanctions.