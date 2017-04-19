Register
06:08 GMT +319 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Foreign Ministers vote during a UN Security Council meeting on Syria at the United Nations in New York on December 18, 2015

    UN Security Council Lacks Mandate to Deal With Rights Claims Regularly

    © AFP 2017/ TIMOTHY A. CLARY
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 5303

    Russian Deputy Charge d’affaires to the United Nations Evgeniy Zagaynov said that the UN Security Council has dealt with human right issues on a case-by-case basis and does not have mandate to consider violations on regular basis.

    UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — The UN Security Council has dealt with human right issues on a case-by-case basis and does not have mandate to consider violations on regular basis, Russian Deputy Charge d’affaires to the United Nations Evgeniy Zagaynov said.

    "Since the founding of the United Nations, Security Council members avoided making human rights part of the agenda of the Council and it seems to be more than just a coincidence," Zagainov stated on Tuesday.

    Earlier on Tuesday, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley told the Security Council human rights violations often serve as the main reason for breaches of international peace and security and thus, the Council should consider taking up the issue of human rights abuse on a regular basis as a means to prevent conflict.

    Newly appointed U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley presents her credentials to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S
    © REUTERS/ Stephanie Keith
    US Ambassador Accuses UN Human Rights Council of Being 'So Corrupt'
    Zaiganov noted that various human rights aspects are indeed periodically addressed by the UN Security Council during thematic or country discussions.

    "Nevertheless, the Council is not mandated to ensure the respect for human rights," he added.

    Zaiganov explained that the Security Council is not equipped to carry out substantive analysis in this area, but has a unique authority to make decisions that might call for using force in situations where there is a threat to peace and security.

    Consequently, the Security Council cannot serve as a platform to discuss human rights violations, Zaiganov said.

    Speaking with respect to conflict prevention, Zaiganov pointed out that prevention and resolution of armed conflicts are the main prerequisites for addressing human rights violations and not vice versa.

    The UN Security Council is holding today its first meeting devoted solely to human rights issues. The meeting was called on the initiative of the US mission to the United Nations, which is president of the Security Council for the month of April.

    Related:

    Israel Boycotts Session of UN Human Rights Council
    Almost 10,000 Killed in Donbass Since 2014 – UN Human Rights Mission Report
    US Threatens to Exit Unless UN Human Rights Council Reforms - Tillerson
    India Has Harsh Words for UN Human Rights Chief’s Kashmir Remark
    Tags:
    UN Security Council, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    First Color Images of Russian Empire by Pioneer Photographer Prokudin-Gorsky
    First Color Images of Russian Empire by Pioneer Photographer Prokudin-Gorsky
    Marine Le Pen vs. the World
    Marine Le Pen vs. the World
    How to Organize a Revolution
    How to Organize a Revolution, or Lenin's April Theses

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok