UN Security Council Lacks Mandate to Deal With Rights Claims Regularly

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — The UN Security Council has dealt with human right issues on a case-by-case basis and does not have mandate to consider violations on regular basis, Russian Deputy Charge d’affaires to the United Nations Evgeniy Zagaynov said.

"Since the founding of the United Nations, Security Council members avoided making human rights part of the agenda of the Council and it seems to be more than just a coincidence," Zagainov stated on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley told the Security Council human rights violations often serve as the main reason for breaches of international peace and security and thus, the Council should consider taking up the issue of human rights abuse on a regular basis as a means to prevent conflict.

Zaiganov noted that various human rights aspects are indeed periodically addressed by the UN Security Council during thematic or country discussions.

"Nevertheless, the Council is not mandated to ensure the respect for human rights," he added.

Zaiganov explained that the Security Council is not equipped to carry out substantive analysis in this area, but has a unique authority to make decisions that might call for using force in situations where there is a threat to peace and security.

Consequently, the Security Council cannot serve as a platform to discuss human rights violations, Zaiganov said.

Speaking with respect to conflict prevention, Zaiganov pointed out that prevention and resolution of armed conflicts are the main prerequisites for addressing human rights violations and not vice versa.

The UN Security Council is holding today its first meeting devoted solely to human rights issues. The meeting was called on the initiative of the US mission to the United Nations, which is president of the Security Council for the month of April.