Trump Wishes British People ‘Best of Luck’ in June Election

UK Parliament to Be Dissolved May 3 Ahead of Snap General Election

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump in a phone call with UK Prime Minister Theresa May expressed his best wishes to the British people in their general election this summer, the White House said in a press release.

"Trump received a telephone call from Prime Minister Theresa May of the United Kingdom regarding her plans to call a special election in June," the release stated on Tuesday. "President Trump wished the British people the best of luck in their electoral process."

Earlier in the day, May announced that she had agreed with her cabinet to hold a snap general election on June 8. She stressed that the decision has been made reluctantly, but holding it was the only way to guarantee stability in the country.

UK Parliament will vote on authorizing the election on Wednesday.