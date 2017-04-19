In Face of Uncertainty, South Korea, Japan Reaffirm Defense Ties

© AFP 2017/ Frederic J. Brown Japan May Consider Deploying Troops in Case of DPRK Missile Fall in Its Waters

South Korea's Vice Defense Minister met Tuesday with Japanese ambassador Yasumasa Nagamine, according to a Seoul ministry statement. The two mainly discussed the North Korean issue.

During the 30-minute talk, they agreed on the importance of bilateral partnership regarding the growing threat from North Korea, and on the importance of incorporating US military assistance into their readiness plan, the statement said.

Tokyo and Seoul signed an agreement to share military intelligence information last year. Both Hwang and Yasumasa confirmed that this practice must be continued.

The statement comes a day before the two countries with the US will meet, on a vice defense minister level, to discuss ways to prevent North Korea from further conducting nuclear tests and launching missiles, according to the South Korean Yonhap news agency.