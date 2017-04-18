Rome Demands Release of Italian Reporter Detained by Turkish Authorities

ROME (Sputnik) — The Italian Foreign Ministry called on Tuesday on the Turkish authorities to release journalist and blogger Gabriele Del Grande, arrested on the Turkey-Syria border on April 10.

"The Foreign Ministry demands the release of Del Grande in full compliance with the law," the ministry said in a statement, obtained by Sputnik.

According to the statement, the ministry and the Italian Embassy in Ankara are keeping a close eye on the situation, maintaining constant contacts with the reporter's family.

Earlier in the day, the journalist had an opportunity to make call for the first time since his detention to say he was well. He also vowed to begin a hunger strike in protest against violation of his rights. Del Grande pointed out that all his documents were in order, while the Turkish authorities gave no explanations related to the reason of his detention. The reporter said he was questioned several times, while he was not allowed to get a lawyer.