Register
22:33 GMT +318 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton (L) listens to Senator Bernie Sanders speak during a Democratic debate hosted by CNN and New York One at the Brooklyn Navy Yard in New York April 14, 2016

    ‘It’s So Phony’: Sanders Slammed Clinton’s ‘I’m With Her’ Slogan, Book Reveals

    © REUTERS/ Lucas Jackson
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 4401

    In a new book on the second failed presidential campaign of former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the author reveals that Clinton’s rival for the Democratic nomination, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, refused to say “I’m with her” in a campaign ad after she clinched the nomination.

    US Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton reacts to the cheers of the crowd at her New York presidential primary night rally in the Manhattan borough of New York City, US, April 19, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Mike Segar
    ‘Take Out His Airfields’: Hillary Clinton Comes Out of Woods to Warmonger
    In "Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton's Doomed Campaign," by The Hill's Amie Parnes and Sidewire's Jonathan Allen, the authors discuss Sanders’ response to a script for the campaign ad he received in September.

    The ad reportedly focused on Clinton’s positions on issues that Sanders had campaigned on, such as healthcare and minimum wage. At the end of the script, he was asked to use the former first lady’s campaign slogan.

    “It’s so phony!” Sanders said. “I don’t want to say that.”

    Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders
    © REUTERS/ Brian Snyder
    US Senator Bernie Sanders Predicts Trump Will Be a One-Term President
    He did not end up declaring that he was “with her” in the ad, and the Clinton campaign ended up ditching it completely over doubts that the senator actually supported the Democratic Party nominee.

    “People felt that it was him delivering his message, not Hillary’s,” said a Clinton campaign aide who had seen focus group reactions, the Hill reported. "People didn’t feel that it was an authentic pitch for her and what she wanted to do. It even had some backlash in folks saying that he’s not really supporting her.”

    Sanders endorsed Clinton at the Democratic National Convention in July, which led to approximately 1,800 of his delegates walking out of the event in protest and storming media row outside the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

    Related:

    Bernie Sanders Demands Investigation of Big Pharma Pushing Opioid Drugs
    Bernie Sanders Takes on The Trump Carrier PR Stunt...
    Bernie Sanders Claims Trump Saved Carrier Jobs by Giving Tax, Regulatory Favors
    Bernie Sanders Says Court Decision on Overtime-Pay Rule 'Disastrous' for Workers
    Bernie Sanders Pledges to Hold Trump Liable for Promises to US Working Class
    Tags:
    Jonathan Allen, Amie Parnes, Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    First Color Images of Russian Empire by Pioneer Photographer Prokudin-Gorsky
    First Color Images of Russian Empire by Pioneer Photographer Prokudin-Gorsky
    Marine Le Pen vs. the World
    Marine Le Pen vs. the World
    How to Organize a Revolution
    How to Organize a Revolution, or Lenin's April Theses

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok