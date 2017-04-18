Putin Congratulates Erdogan on Outcome of Turkey's Constitutional Referendum

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Sunday, the majority of Turks supported government-backed constitutional changes to shift to a presidential system from a parliamentary system of government, and therefore broaden presidential powers, with preliminary results showing 51.4 percent support.

"Vladimir Putin congratulated Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the successful outcome of a referendum on constitutional changes in Turkey," the press service said in a statement.

According to the statement, Putin and Erdogan exchanged of views on the situation in Syria and stressed the need to strengthen the ceasefire regime in the war-torn country, as well as to promote the inter-Syrian negotiation process in the Astana and Geneva formats.

The leaders also reiterated the importance of a thorough and impartial international investigation into the alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria's Idlib province, the Kremlin said.