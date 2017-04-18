Johnson: UK Has No Interest in Dislodging Russia's Interests in Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The United Kingdom has no interest in dislodging Russia’s interests in Syria, it recognizes them and Russia’s historic connection with the country, UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said Tuesday.

"We in the UK have no interest of dislodging Russian interests in Syria, on the contrary, we recognize Russia’s long connection with that country and the national interests at stake," Johnson said at the House of Commons.

He added that the United Kingdom would work together with the United States to create conditions for Russia for joint work on Syria.