Currency Manipulator? Trump Says He 'Didn't Soften His Stance' on China

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – During his presidential campaign, Trump repeatedly threatened to brand China as a currency manipulator which sparked fears of a trade war between the two nations. However, the US president has yet to fulfill his campaign promise.

Why would I call China a currency manipulator when they are working with us on the North Korean problem? We will see what happens! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 16 апреля 2017 г.

"I didn't soften my stance," Trump told the Fox and Friends program when asked on the media reports alleging that Trump had changed his stance on China.

Trump added that China was trying to help the United Stated with regard to North Korea's provocations, which have become increasing apparent over the past two months, during which time North Korea launched four ballistic missiles in the direction of the Sea of Japan, reportedly launched another from Sinpho, South Hamgyong province, and reportedly conducted a failed missile launch on Sunday.

Trump underscored that he had "great respect" for Chinese President Xi Jinping and did not plan on raising the alleged currency manipulation issue against the Asian nation while North Korea remains a more pressing threat.

On April 6-7, Xi and Trump held a meeting on at US leader's Mar-a-Lago residence in the state of Florida.