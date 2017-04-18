Merkel Party's MP Believes Both Bundestag, Duma Seek Cooperation

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — During a meeting at the Russian parliament, Hirte, who is heading the delegation of German lawmakers from the ruling CDU and Christian Social Union in Bavaria (CSU) parties, noted that "the interest between Russia and Germany on the parliamentary level continue to exist."

According to Hirte, Germany plays a special role, both historically and geographically, in the sphere of the Russia-European dialogue as "there are a few countries in Western Europe, which have such a close historic and cultural relations with Russia."

Since 2014, relations between Russia and the European Union and the United States, deteriorated amid the crisis in Ukraine. Brussels, Washington and their allies introduced several rounds of sanctions against Russia on the pretext of its alleged involvement in the Ukrainian conflict, which Moscow has repeatedly denied. In response to the restrictive measures, Russia has imposed a food embargo on some products originating in countries that have targeted it with sanctions.