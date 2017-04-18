Turkish Opposition Demands Cancellation of Constitutional Referendum Results

ANKARA (Sputnik) — Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party demanded that the country's Supreme Electoral Council (SEC) cancel the results of the constitutional referendum, a party spokesman told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The appeal was filed with the SEC at 14:30 Moscow time today. We demand complete cancellation of the results of the referendum because of violations during its holding," the spokesman said.

On Sunday, Turkey held a referendum on the transition from a parliamentary to presidential system of governance. Preliminary results of the vote indicate a victory for supporters of the governance shift.