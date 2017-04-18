Iranian Defense Minister Plans to Meet With Russian Counterpart in Moscow

© Sputnik/ Sergey Kuznecov Iran Hopes to Enhance Cooperation With Russia in All Spheres - Ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Iranian Defense Minister Hossein Dehghan plans to meet with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on April 26 as part of his visit to Moscow, a source in the Iranian embassy in Russia told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The minister will arrive in Moscow on April 25. On April 26 he will attend a security conference and plans a number of bilateral meetings, including with Minister Shoigu," the source said.

