EU Calls on Turkey to Investigate Constitutional Referendum 'Irregularities'

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — The European Union is calling on Turkish authorities to investigate "alleged irregularities" during the constitutional amendments referendum, European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas said Tuesday.

"We also call on all actors to show restraint and on the authorities to launch transparent investigations into these alleged irregularities found by the observers," Schinas said at a midday briefing.

On Tuesday, OSCE's Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) called the media coverage in the run-up to Sunday's referendum in Turkey lopsided to favor the "yes" campaign. The OSCE and the Council of Europe Parliamentary Assembly said the referendum to switch from a parliamentary to a presidential system fell short of its standards

Brussels calls on Ankara "to consider the next steps very carefully and to seek the broadest possible national consensus in the follow-up to the referendum," Schinas said.