Fillon: Trump's Policy Reminds of 'the Wild West - Shoot First and Then Discuss'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump's approach to handling international relations and affairs, particularly his justification of military interventions in sovereign states, threatens peace and security, French presidential candidate Francois Fillon said Tuesday.

"Frankly speaking, the current position of Trump is unpredictable and dangerous to some extent and it poses a threat to peace… one cannot carry out military interventions everywhere in the world… this is the old method of the Wild West — to shoot first and then to discuss," Fillon said in the air of Europe1 radio broadcaster.

Fillon continued to say that it is unacceptable to return to a cold war state between Russia and the United States, which incidentally possess the world's largest nuclear arsenals.

France should not support any side, as it should have "its own independent voice," the candidate added.

Over the last several weeks, the Trump administration has made a number of unilateral decisions prescribing interference in other states' affairs with the use of military force.

On April 6, the United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha’irat. Trump said the strike was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in the province of Idlib. The Syrian government has denied using chemical weapons and regards the US missile strike as violation of the international law. The strike was carried out in violation of the UN Charter and despite claims, including from Russia, that a proper investigation into the chemical incident in Idlib was necessary.

Shortly after the Idlib incident, US aircraft carrier Carl Vinson, with dozens of warplanes aboard and surrounded by a fleet of US warships, was routed toward the Korean Peninsula amid escalation of tensions between Pyongyang and Seoul. The warship reached the area amid reports that Trump might order a strike against North Korea in the event Pyongyang decided to carry out another nuclear weapon test.

In response, the general staff of the North Korean armed forces threatened to launch a strike against US military bases in Japan and South Korea, as well as the presidential residence in Seoul in case of US aggression.