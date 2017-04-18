Kazakhstan Waits for Tehran Meeting of Astana Process Guarantor States

© REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh Creation of Coalition to Demine Syrian Historic Sites to Be Discussed in Tehran

ASTANA (Sputnik) – Kazakhstan expects guarantor states of Astana process on Syrian reconciliation to provide it with information about the results of the coming meeting in Tehran, Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov told reporters on Tuesday.

“In coming days a meeting of the guarantor states in narrow format will take place in Tehran. We will be informed about the next steps that the guarantor states propose as part of Astana process. In any case on May 3 – 4, as it was planned, we are preparing for one more meeting as part of Astana process,” Abdrakhmanov said.

Kazakhstan's capital of Astana hosted three rounds of talks on Syrian settlement brokered by Russia, Turkey and Iran, held on January 23-24, February 15-16 and March 14-15. Next meeting on Syria in Astana is expected to take place in early May.