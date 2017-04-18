Register
02:53 GMT +318 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Trump Ally Alex Jones Claims Beyoncé’s Lemonade is Part of CIA Plot

    Infowars’ Alex Jones in Court: Antics Are All an Act as ‘Performance Artist’

    © YouTube/mediamatters4america
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 51 0 0

    A child custody lawsuit pits “America’s biggest conspiracy theorist” Alex Jones against ex-wife Kelly Jones, who is seeking payments from the Infowars founder for child support. Kelly claims her husband is “not a stable person,” but the man US President Donald Trump once praised as having an “amazing” reputation is simply “playing a character.”

    That’s according to his attorney, who says the antics come with the territory for the “performance artist,” the Austin American-Statesman reported.  

    The duo have three children, ages nine, 12, and 14. Kelly already receives $43,000 per month from her ex-husband. The jurors “are not going to believe the amount of money that has been spent on this case,” the judge reportedly said. “It is not within the realm of experience of their lives."

    FlyDubai's Boeing 737-800 lands at Vnukovo Airport
    © Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov
    Boeing to Lay off Hundreds of Engineers
      

    Kelly’s lawyer says the mother has already spent $3.5 million on legal fees since she divorced. The mother, who "for all practical purposes" is "bankrupt," according to attorney Robert Hoffman, is $200,000 deep with the law firm after going through many different attorneys. 

    Orlinda Naranjo, the presiding judge in the case, "rejected the motion that Alex Jones should have to contribute more, noting that the average Travis County juror won’t understand why Kelly Jones’ monthly stipend is not enough to cover her legal bills," the news outlet added. 

    Kelly Jones says Alex Jones’ Infowars rants are evidence of felony or that he is "unstable," but Naranjo insisted the case is not about his profession. "This case is not about Infowars," she said. 

    Alex Jones’ attorney, Randall Wilhite, also denies that his client’s words and actions can be a basis for evaluating Alex Jones’ capacity as a father. Basing a character assessment on Jones’ on-air shenanigans "would be like judging Jack Nicholson in a custody dispute," the report says, based on Nicholson’s portrayal of the Joker in the 1989 film Batman. 

    Wilhite argues that the opportunistic and extreme persona is solely a “character” Alex Jones plays. “He’s a performance artist,” the lawyer says.

    President Donald Trump listens during a news conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, April 12, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    'Election is Over!' Trump Hints at Paid Nationwide Protests Over His Tax Returns

    Less than two weeks ago, Jones began one such rant, "I have nothing against gay people, I love them, they’re great folks but [California Congressman Adam] Schiff looks like the archetypal c***sucker with those little deer-in-the-headlight eyes … And there’s something about this fairy, hopping around, bossing everybody around, trying to intimidate people like me and you … I want to tell Congressman Schiff, hey listen a**hole, what’s your f***ing problem … he’s sucking globalist d***." 

    Kelly Jones says it's mental instability, while Alex Jones has made a massive income off his inflammatory and provoking comments. Trump told Jones in an appearance on The Alex Jones Show in 2015, "your reputation is amazing."

    Jones has touted "theories" that the government controls the weather as a weapon, that the government planned the 9/11 attacks, that school shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary was merely a hoax devised by paid actors and that the Orlando shooting was another "false flag" operation to let more Muslims into America so jihadists "can attack us and then have our freedoms taken."

    Related:

    HRW: Turkey Must Stop Persecution of Kurds, Unfair Trials, Crackdown on Media
    Mainstream Media Prefers to Overlook Punches Non-Russian Footies Throw
    Busted! US Mainstream Media Ends Up Supporting Daesh in Syria
    US Media, Ukraine Still Keep Silent on Massacre in Odessa - Activist
    Russian Lawmaker Prepares Bill Banning Children Under 14 From Using Social Media
    Tags:
    lawsuit, Infowars, Donald Trump, Alex Jones
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Prime Minister attend Easter service at Christ the Savior Cathedral
    Easter Celebration in Russia and Around the World
    Vested Interest
    Vested Interest
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok