Register
22:20 GMT +317 April 2017
Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump stands with his son Barron (L-R), first lady Melania Trump and a performer in an Easter Bunny costume on the Truman Balcony during the White House Easter Egg Roll in Washington, U.S., April 17, 2017

    Trump Mocked Online for Screwing Up National Anthem at Easter Egg Roll (VIDEO)

    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 18 0 0

    One would think that the US president knows that it’s customary to put your right hand over your heart during the course of the National Anthem. But at the Easter Egg Roll on Monday, the first lady had to remind President Donald Trump to do just that.

    The gaffe was not lost on the millions of viewers analyzing Trump’s every move.

    ​The guy (in)famous for his anti-immigrant rhetoric ironically needed a foreign-born American to nudge him.

    ​Maybe he forgot because it wasn’t sung in Russian?

    ​Trump’s youngest son, Barron, was right on cue. 

    Perhaps this wasn’t the first time Trump’s had an issue finding his heart, some Twitter users pointed out. 

    Then again, maybe he was worried about the media filming his hands on TV for a period of longer than 1.5 seconds.

    This wasn’t a one time error: We are looking at a repeat offender.

    ​Barack Obama once made the same mistake as an Illinois Senator in 2007, and was promptly grilled like filet mignon. 

    ​“A closer look shows that Obama, unlike his Democratic colleagues, isn’t putting his hand over his heart during the national anthem. Can you believe this? That’s an outrage,” Alan Colmes said on a 2007 episode of Hannity & Colmes. “Will this ruin his chances politically forever or what?” the conservative pundit inquired.

    Trump, of course, has received no such treatment from the political right for his embarrassing flub. 

    But it gets better: Trump is known to be a cordial host at his Mar-A-Lago estate to leaders like Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo. But when a child attending the Easter Egg Roll asked Trump for an autograph, the US President agreed before tossing the signed hat into a crowd, causing the kid to scream. 

    Related:

    Trump Not to Tolerate Threats to Allies, Partners From North Korea - State Dept.
    Trump, First Lady Welcome Attendees to 139th White House Easter Egg Roll
    Majority of US Citizens Think Trump No Longer Lives Up to Promises - Poll
    Trump Advisor Slams Russia for 'Subversive Actions in Europe', Can't Name Them
    Lavrov: Russia to Be Guided by Trump's Statements on Desire to Improve Ties
    Tags:
    easter, White House, Xi Jinping, Donald Trump, Washington
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Easter service at Christ the Savior Cathedral
    Easter Celebration in Russia and Around the World
    Vested Interest
    Vested Interest
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok