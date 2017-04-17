Trump Mocked Online for Screwing Up National Anthem at Easter Egg Roll (VIDEO)

The gaffe was not lost on the millions of viewers analyzing Trump’s every move.

​The guy (in)famous for his anti-immigrant rhetoric ironically needed a foreign-born American to nudge him.

— Over Macho Grande (@SD_Shango) April 17, 2017

​Maybe he forgot because it wasn’t sung in Russian?

​Trump’s youngest son, Barron, was right on cue.

Perhaps this wasn’t the first time Trump’s had an issue finding his heart, some Twitter users pointed out.

Then again, maybe he was worried about the media filming his hands on TV for a period of longer than 1.5 seconds.

This wasn’t a one time error: We are looking at a repeat offender.

— E Nice (@202FoLife) April 17, 2017

​Barack Obama once made the same mistake as an Illinois Senator in 2007, and was promptly grilled like filet mignon.

— Evan Rodgers (@ERodgers12) April 17, 2017

​“A closer look shows that Obama, unlike his Democratic colleagues, isn’t putting his hand over his heart during the national anthem. Can you believe this? That’s an outrage,” Alan Colmes said on a 2007 episode of Hannity & Colmes. “Will this ruin his chances politically forever or what?” the conservative pundit inquired.

Trump, of course, has received no such treatment from the political right for his embarrassing flub.

But it gets better: Trump is known to be a cordial host at his Mar-A-Lago estate to leaders like Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo. But when a child attending the Easter Egg Roll asked Trump for an autograph, the US President agreed before tossing the signed hat into a crowd, causing the kid to scream.