Register
20:49 GMT +317 April 2017
Live
    Search
    US President Donald Trump welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago state in Palm Beach, Florida, US, April 6, 2017.

    Trump Spicing Up US-Chinese Relations, Threatening to Upset EU's Plans

    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 145 0 0

    The 7th EU-China Strategic Dialogue is expected to resolve a number of contradictions simmering between Brussels and Beijing. Speaking to Sputnik, Chinese expert Chen Fengying noted that Brussels is still exercising double standards in its approach to China. Meanwhile, Donald Trump's policy toward China threatens to upset the EU's plans.

    The Russian and Chinese national flags are seen on the table as Russia's President Vladimir Putin (back L) and his China's President Xi Jinping (back R) stand during a signing ceremony at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on November 9, 2014.
    © AFP 2017/ HOW HWEE YOUNG
    Reality Refutes McMaster's Words on China Abandoning Russia - Kremlin
    China and the EU are due to hold the first high-level summit since Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the US.

    The 7th EU-China Strategic Dialogue will take in Beijing from April 18th to 20th. Two of the world's biggest economies have to solve a heap of problems: how to reconcile globalization and free trade with protectionism; to ensure the development of Sino-EU ties amid the "two-speed" Europe talk and how not to allow Washington to strike an investment agreement with Beijing before Brussels.

    While Beijing is signaling its willingness to maintain closer ties with the EU, Trump's political maneuvers have spiced up the situation.

    Contrary to Sino-American "trade war" concerns, Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping have recently agreed to a new 100-day plan for trade talks to reduce the US' trade deficit with China.

    On the other hand, Trump signaled Sunday that he will no longer call China a currency manipulator.

    "Why would I call China a currency manipulator when they are working with us on the North Korean problem? We will see what happens!" the US President tweeted.

    ​For Brussels that means that Beijing may redirect its investment flows from the EU to the US. The EU leadership is now facing a dilemma of outpacing Washington in the race for Chinese investments and at the same time not allowing Beijing to gain an upper hand in the European market.

    However, to complicate matters further the EU-Chinese steel conflict goes on.

    "The European Union slapped Chinese steel imports with new anti-dumping duties Thursday, heightening a growing conflict in which each side accuses the other of unfair trade practices," The Wall Street Journal reported on April 6.

    A Chinese national flag
    © AP Photo/ Andy Wong
    China's GDP in 2017 First Quarter Shows 6.9% Year-Over-Year Growth
    "The European Commission-the EU's executive arm-introduced levies ranging from 18.1% to 35.9% for five years starting Friday on certain hot-rolled flat steel products from China," the media outlet specified.

    Commenting on the matter, Chen Fengying, an expert at the Chinese Institute for Modern International Studies, highlighted that Brussels' double-standard approach does not add to the development of Sino-EU relations.

    "On December 12 [2016], China sent a request to the WTO commission to hold consultations on resolving disputes related to the introduction of the US and EU anti-dumping measures based on the surrogate country principle," Chen told Sputnik Chinese.

    U.S. aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson arrives for an annual joint military exercise called Foal Eagle between South Korea and U.S, at the port of Busan, South Korea, March 15, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Yonhap
    Russian, Chinese Ships Tail USS Carl Vinson in East China Sea
    In a statement published on its website the Chinese Ministry of Commerce drew attention to the fact that in accordance with the accession protocol inked when China joined the WTO in 2001, the "surrogate country" approach expired on December 11, 2016.

    "Under the surrogate country approach, WTO members use costs of production in a third country to calculate the value of products from countries on its 'non-market economy' list, which includes China. The practice allows countries to levy high tariffs easily in trade disputes," Xinhua elaborated on December 12, 2016.

    Although the WTO dispute settlement was officially launched in late 2016, the international organization has yet to establish a special group, Chen said.

    "The final decision is taken by WTO arbitration. The WTO's activities are very routine, the conclusion can be actually made after six months, but during this time, China may already be forced out of the market. Therefore, the Chinese, for their part, can also take countermeasures," the Chinese expert told Sputnik.

    Apparently, Beijing and Brussels hope that the upcoming summit will help the economies to ease tensions. For its part, China is seemingly interested in demonstrating its commitment to develop EU-Chinese ties based on globalization principles to Washington.

    However, the question arises whether or not the EU and China will manage to offer ways to solve existing contradictions during the 7th EU-China Strategic Dialogue.

    Related:

    Trump No Longer Wants to Call China 'Currency Manipulator' Amid N Korean Problem
    What Kind of 'Major Advances' China's Third Aircraft Carrier May Feature
    US State Secretary, China's Top Diplomat Discuss Situation on Korean Peninsula
    This is Why US Threats Against North Korea is a 'Signal to China' as Well
    Tags:
    "two-speed" Europe, China trade wars, summit, European Commission, World Trade Organization (WTO), European Union, Federica Mogherini, Xi Jinping, Donald Trump, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), China, Europe, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Easter service at Christ the Savior Cathedral
    Easter Celebration in Russia and Around the World
    Vested Interest
    Vested Interest
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok