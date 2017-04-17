Erdogan Tells OSCE to 'Know Their Limits' After Turkish Referendum Criticism

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Sunday’s voting showed slightly over 51 percent of Turks supported transforming the country into an executive presidency. OSCE’s observer mission published its findings on Monday, saying rival campaigns did not have a level playing field and criticizing the decision to accept as valid ballot papers without official stamps.

"They should know their limits, we don't recognize their politically motivated results," President Erdogan said, as quoted by CNN Turk.

Turkey's Foreign Ministry said earlier it could not accept OSCE’s conclusion that the referendum had fallen short of international standards, saying the observer mission had formed its opinion of the voting even before it arrived in the country.