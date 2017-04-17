Ankara's Referendum Not to Effect Relations With Moscow - Russian MP

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the preliminary results of the referendum held in Turkey on Sunday, 51.3 percent of voters supported the proposed constitutional amendments, which, once passed, will expand presidential powers over the judicial and legislative branches of the government. The amendments to the constitution will also allow current President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to retain the presidency for two more terms.

"Our relations with Turkey are not simple, though obviously the two states are partners in the economic and political spheres. There are no grounds to doubt the prospects [of these relations] as a result of the referendum. I am confident we will also keep constructive dialogue on Syrian settlement within the Astana talks," Slutsky told reporters.

© Sputnik/ Michael Klimentyev The Convoluted History of Modern Russian-Turkish Interstate Relations

According to Slutsky, Russia respects the right of the Turkish people to determine the constitutional tenor of their country, as it is a matter of Turkish internal affairs.

Following the referendum in Turkey, a number of EU leaders, in particular Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen, said that the constitutional amendments broadening Erdogan's powers moved Ankara away from EU values and accession to the bloc.