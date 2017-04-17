Register
16:16 GMT +317 April 2017
Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump looks toward his new National Security Adviser Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster after making the announcement at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida U.S. February 20, 2017

    Trump Advisor Slams Russia for 'Subversive Actions in Europe', Can't Name Them

    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 68 0 0

    Trump National Security Adviser Herbert McMaster has cryptically accused Russia of 'subversive activities' in Europe, but made no effort to specify what he meant. Speaking to Radio Sputnik, Russian political observer Dmitri Abzalov suggested that McMaster's remarks were detrimental to any possible thaw in relations between Russia and the West.

    Speaking to ABC News 'This Week' on Sunday, McMaster accused Russia of engaging in "subversive actions in Europe," noting that this, along with Moscow's support of the "horrible regime" in Syria, meant that it was time for Washington to have some "tough discussions [with] Russia."

    National flags of Russia and the US fly at Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow, Russia April 11, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Maxim Shemetov
    Over 80% of Russians Regard Russia-US Relations as Negative - Poll
    The senior Trump adviser did not elaborate what 'subversive actions' he was talking about. 

    As for Russia's support for Syria, the retired US Army officer claimed that this support had helped to perpetuate the Syrian civil war, and to create a crisis which ended up 'bleeding over' into Iraq, other neighboring countries and into Europe. "Russia's support for that kind of horrible regime – [the fact] that it is a party to that kind of a conflict, is something that has to be drawn into question," he noted.

    Earlier this month, the US launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase after accusing Damascus of having carried out a chemical attack on a rebel-held town in Idlib province just days beforehand. Moscow slammed Washington's actions, and called for an impartial investigation into the chemical attack.

    Curiously, McMaster did not mention the role played by US allies Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Qatar in inflaming the Syrian crisis, or their funding and arming of the jihadist groups which would end up claiming their allegiance to Daesh (ISIL/ISIS) or the Nusra Front, an al-Qaeda offshoot.

    Trying to balance out tough talk with a perceived willingness in Washington to negotiate with Moscow, McMaster stated that he hoped that "when relations are at the lowest point, there's nowhere to go but up." The adviser also stressed that it was important "to find areas of cooperation," and figure out "where do our interests align – what can we accomplish together."

    Jean-Luc Mélenchon and Vladimir Putin (collage)
    © Sputnik/
    'Hand of the Kremlin'? Out of 11 French Presidential Candidates, 7 'Pro-Putin'
    Western officials, media and pundits have repeatedly accused Russia of interfering in their countries' political processes, starting with November's presidential elections in the United States. Most recently, a UK parliamentary commission hinted that Russian hackers may have been responsible for hacking a voter registration website ahead of last year's Brexit referendum. Internet security experts have called the claims ridiculous and unsubstantiated. 

    Commenting on Lt Gen McMaster's remarks, Russian political analyst Dmitri Abzalov told Radio Sputnik that they seemed to be a ploy to disrupt any real improvement in relations between Russia and the United States.

    McMaster himself, Abzalov suggested, has no idea what kinds of "subversive Russian actions in Europe" he was talking about. "His statement, first and foremost, was aimed at weakening the emerging stabilization in relations [between Russia and the West]."

    U.S. aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson arrives for an annual joint military exercise called Foal Eagle between South Korea and U.S, at the port of Busan, South Korea, March 15, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Yonhap
    Lavrov: Russia Hopes US Not to Take Unilateral Actions Against North Korea
    "Ultimately this is an attempt to disrupt the warming [in relations] that's taking shape," the analyst reiterated. "Furthermore, it's an attempt to solve the US's internal problems." Russia, the analyst indicated, has taken the role of boogieman to distract from internal issues.

    As for McMaster's words about the need for "tough discussions" with the Russians, Abzalov stressed that this approach was unrealistic. "McMaster can 'talk tough' only in front of his own mirror. In the current situation, a 'tough' discussion with Russia will be quite problematic for Washington. First off all, without consultative conversations, it will be difficult to negotiate on Syria or the DPRK, or on the EU. Without Moscow things will be extremely difficult here."

    "Therefore," the observer suggested that McMaster "is simply trying to 'raise the stakes' and thus strengthen his negotiating positions. But it's worth recalling that this kind of 'hard line' was earlier talked about by [President Donald] Trump, and then by [Secretary of State] Tillerson, but things ended up at a much softer position. Therefore, I don't think that McMaster can offer something more meaningful in this regard," Abzalov concluded.

    Indeed, Russian observers have recently pointed out that while Russia is ready and willing to negotiate, a 'tough talk' isn't really the best way to get Moscow's ear. Whether on Syria, Ukraine, or other issues in international relations, tough talk and sanctions pressure have not succeeded in pushing Russia to back down on issues it sees as vital to its national security.

    The day breaks behind the White House in Washington,DC
    © AFP 2017/ PAUL J. RICHARDS
    Spicer's 'Hitler' Remark on Assad Had 'Sobering Effect' on US Policy in Syria
    Judging by Russian officials' recent remarks, Moscow's foreign policy doctrine of mutual respect and non-interference in other countries' internal affairs continues to be applicable to both the Syrian issue and to any claims of Russian interference in Western elections.  

    Commenting on last week's talks with Secretary Tillerson, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov indicated that although the results of the talks might not be visible any time soon, the two sides had "agreed to establish a dialogue on a number of important issues," and this was an important first step. As for Tillerson's expected 'ultimatum' on Syria, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that it hopes Washington has come to realize that presenting Moscow with such ultimatums is both "useless" and "counterproductive."

    Related:

    Lavrov: US Strike Against Syria 'Perhaps Deliberately' Hampers Settlement
    Lavrov: Russia Hopes US Not to Take Unilateral Actions Against North Korea
    Over 80% of Russians Regard Russia-US Relations as Negative - Poll
    Trump's Security Adviser Accuses Russia of 'Subversive Actions in Europe'
    MOAB Strike Reveals More About Trump Than Previously Thought
    Spicer's 'Hitler' Remark on Assad Had 'Sobering Effect' on US Policy in Syria
    'Americans Keep Low Profile' in Syria After Russia Suspends Flight Safety Memo
    US Drops MOAB in Show of Force 'Designed for Russia, Syria, DPRK'
    'Russia Does Not React Well to Ultimatums': What Tillerson Can Offer Moscow
    Tags:
    expert commentary, remarks, Rex Tillerson, General HR McMaster, Syria, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Meet Miss Russia-2017 Pageant Beauties
    Meet Miss Russia-2017 Pageant Beauties
    FBI Reality Show Cartoon
    James Comey, the Next Kim Kardashian?
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok