NATO Views Constitutional Referendum as Internal Affair of Turkish People

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — According to the preliminary results of the referendum held in Turkey on Sunday, 51.3 percent of voters supported the proposed constitutional amendments, which, if passed, will expand presidential powers over the judicial and legislative branches of the government.

"The constitutional referendum is the affair of the Turkish people. I would advise you to address the Turkish authorities [regarding this issue]," the source said.

Turkey is one of the key NATO member states and its Incirlik military base is instrumental in carrying out NATO and US missions in the Middle East. The base, in particular, is used by the United States and US-led coalition combat planes when launching airstrikes in Syria and Iraq against the Daesh terrorist group, which is outlawed in many countries including Russia. The base is located in the city of Adana, a few dozen miles from the Syrian border.

On March 1, Turkish Yeni Safak newspaper reported that Ankara could forbid Washington from using its airbase if the United States cooperated with Kurdish forces, such as the Democratic Union Party (PYD) or the Popular Defense Units (YPG).

On Sunday, Turkish citizens cast their votes in a referendum on constitutional amendments, which, if passed, will expand presidential powers over the legislature and the judiciary and allow the president to remain the head of the political party he represents, something which is not permitted under current legislation. The amendments to the constitution will also allow incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to remain in office for two more terms.