Constitutional Referendum: Kremlin Calls for Respecting Will of Turkish People

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Turkey's constitutional amendments referendum held on Sunday is Ankara's sovereign affair and should be respected as an expression of the will of the Turkish people, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

"The referendum is a sovereign affair of the Republic of Turkey. We believe that everyone should respect the will of the Turkish people," Peskov told reporters.

Over half of Turkish voters approved constitutional amendments that would increase presidential powers, according to reported preliminary results.