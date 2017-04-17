French Presidency Notes Divisiveness of Turkey's Referendum

PARIS (Sputnik) — Turkey's referendum on constitutional amendments has demonstrated how divided Turkish society is over reforms, the French presidency said Monday, stressing that the Turkish people themselves can decide on their political system.

"The published results show how split Turkish society is over the issue of deep reforms," the Elysee Palace said in a communique, adding that Paris "took note of the arisen disputes and will continue to follow with great attention the counting carried out by the Council of Europe and the OSCE."

French President Francois Hollande's office said, "the Turks and only they alone can decide on their political organization."

On the subject of Turkey's referendum to reinstate the death penalty, the Elysee Palace stressed that it would violate the values and commitments Ankara has adopted under the CoE.