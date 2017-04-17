Turkish Opposition to Appeal Referendum Results With Constitutional Court, ECHR

ANKARA (Sputnik) — Bulent Tezcan said the CHP "received reports from our observers that the counting was closed as soon as the polling stations closed" on Sunday.

"The only way to reduce tensions is to consider the referendum results invalid. We will appeal to the Constitutional Court of Turkey and, if necessary, then to the European Court of Human Rights," Tezcan said as quoted by the Haberturk broadcaster.

The senior opposition lawmaker stressed that "cases of voting without booths, counting in secrecy from observers — all this will become a dark page in our history."

Preliminary results indicate over half of the voters in Turkey supported the proposed expansion of presidential powers during Sunday's referendum.