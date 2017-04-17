Lavrov: Russia to Be Guided by Trump's Statements on Desire to Improve Ties

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Moscow will be guided by US President Donald Trump's statements about his desire to improve relations with Russia, Moscow is ready for this, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Monday.

"We will be guided by what President Donald Trump once again confirmed… the president confirmed that he wants to improve relations with the Russian Federation. We are also ready for that," Lavrov said.

© AP Photo/ Alex Brandon Trump 'Lacks Specialists on Russia', Faces 'Sabotage' in Washington in regards to the fight against terrorism, and expressed readiness to build positive relations with Russia. Moscow has long been promoting the idea of fruitful cooperation with Washington.

After the leaders' phone talks on January 28, the Kremlin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the presidents had noted the importance of respect in relations.

On April 13, the American president expressed hope that "things will work out fine" between the US and Russia.