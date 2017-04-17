Register
04:08 GMT +317 April 2017
Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he hosts a CEO town hall on the American business climate at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, U.S., April 4, 2017

    What Ethics? Trump Packs White House With Industry Insiders, Hides Every Move

    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque
    Politics
    Get short URL
    235811

    In a practice surprising few, US President Donald Trump is packing his administration with corporate lobbyists and business insiders as he rolls back Obama-era US regulations designed to limit the effects of climate change, increase the strength of financial regulation and lower the level of wartime activities.

    Seen to be acting to affect regulations within the spheres of those same agencies they formerly sought to sway, Trump's business-insider team, including many former lobbyists, is quickly moving to blur the line between public government and private enterprise, according to Common Dreams.

    President Donald Trump and his wife Melania during the inauguration in Washington.
    © Sputnik/ Alexei Agaryshev
    US Ethics Watchdog to Sue Trump on Monday Over Receiving Foreign Payments

    As reported by the New York Times, Trump has been going all-out to weaken ethics rules within the US government, as former lobbyists now working within his administration seek to modify the laws they sought only recently to change.

    By scouring financial disclosures provided by ranking White House staff members, the Times documented over 300 instances of corporate collusion, including the hiring of former employees and consultants with long-term client relationships in US business.

    In just one of multiple examples, it was revealed that a newly-appointed member of the US National Economic Council, now working to overturn Obama-era clean and sustainable power regulations, was formerly a lobbyist paid by the petrochemical industry, including several coal and oil companies, as reported by Common Dreams.

    Within the US Labor Department, former lobbyists who have been appointed by Trump are documented as having previously worked to influence regulations within the agency. According to the Times, one Trump official now with the Labor Department worked for a financial-services company that fought against regulations for financial advisers who manage retirement accounts. A top Trump labor official, who formerly worked with a trade association representing the construction industry that lobbied the Labor Department on workplace safety and pay, has also been identified.

    Although some ethics rules are still on the books within the current administration, including those that forbid government appointees from working on issues in which they were formerly employed, Trump can toss off a waiver at the stroke of a pen, making those restraints moot, and no disclosure of the move is required.

    The US federal government does have an Office of Government Ethics, but its boss, Walter Shaub, knows as much under Trump as your average US citizen.

    "There's no transparency, and I have no idea how many waivers have been issued," he said, according to The New York Times.

    Along with making the resources of the United States easily available to an increasingly unregulated marketplace, the Trump administration is also continuing its practice of hiding what it is doing, as visitor logs to the White House, formerly made freely available under the Obama administration, will be now be kept secret.

    Related:

    MOAB Strike Reveals More About Trump Than Previously Thought
    Trump No Longer Wants to Call China 'Currency Manipulator' Amid N Korean Problem
    Trump's 'Stakes' in North Korean Game 'Risk Bringing Catastrophic Consequences'
    Tags:
    deregulation, political influence, influence, lobbyists, lobbying, lobby, appointment, office of government ethics, White House, US Department of Labor, US Labor Department, Donald Trump, United States, Washington DC
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      And this isn't marked as an opinion piece, with a name? Just some anon ranting that seems to be written by the DNC.
    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      Go DJT. I stay with you because the establishment media types still hate your guts. There has to be a reason for that. They don't attack McCain like that or demand his removal.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Meet Miss Russia-2017 Pageant Beauties
    Meet Miss Russia-2017 Pageant Beauties
    FBI Reality Show Cartoon
    James Comey, the Next Kim Kardashian?
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok