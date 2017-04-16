Iranian Security Council Head Condemns US Bomb Strike in Afghanistan

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Shamkhani said that the use of large and unconventional bombs in Afghanistan was illegal, the IRNA news agency reported.

Security council head reportedly noted that bombing other countries and their people would not make the US national security stronger.

On Thursday, the United States dropped its largest non-nuclear bomb, the 22,000 pound GBU-43, or Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB) bomb, nicknamed "Mother of All Bombs," from a military airlift aircraft in eastern Afghanistan. The strike targeted an underground complex and tunnels allegedly used by Daesh, and resulted in killing at least 94 terrorists including four senior commanders.