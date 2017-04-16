Boris Johnson Calls Alleged Failed N Korean Missile Launch 'Belligerent Act'

According to the US Pacific Command, the North Korean missile "blew up almost immediately," adding that its type is yet to be identified.
The North Korean Foreign Ministry said that the alleged missile launch had not been announced officially, though it's Pyongyang's "sovereign right" to conduct such tests.
"I strongly condemn the latest North Korean missile launch. They must stop these belligerent acts and comply with @UN resolutions," Johnson wrote on Twitter.
North Korea has carried out several missile test launches this year in violation of UN resolutions. Last year, Pyongyang carried out two nuclear tests and over two dozen of test launches using ballistic missile technology.
North Korea declared itself a nuclear power in 2005. The United States, Japan and South Korea, as well as Russia and China, took part in talks with North Korea on the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula between 2003 and 2009, when Pyongyang withdrew from the talks.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Johnson needs to explain what UN resolution makes it legal for the UK to bomb Syria, and why North Korea or any other nation can't just make their own rules too, and just do anything they want.
