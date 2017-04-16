Boris Johnson Calls Alleged Failed N Korean Missile Launch 'Belligerent Act'

© REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque Trump's National Security Adviser Says All Options on the Table for North Korea

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier on Sunday, Pyongyang supposedly launched an unidentified projectile , but the test appeared to have failed. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) stated that the attempted launch was conducted from the area near North Korea's eastern port city of Sinpo, but likely ended in a failure.

According to the US Pacific Command, the North Korean missile "blew up almost immediately," adding that its type is yet to be identified.

The North Korean Foreign Ministry said that the alleged missile launch had not been announced officially, though it's Pyongyang's "sovereign right" to conduct such tests.

"I strongly condemn the latest North Korean missile launch. They must stop these belligerent acts and comply with @UN resolutions," Johnson wrote on Twitter.

North Korea has carried out several missile test launches this year in violation of UN resolutions. Last year, Pyongyang carried out two nuclear tests and over two dozen of test launches using ballistic missile technology.

North Korea declared itself a nuclear power in 2005. The United States, Japan and South Korea, as well as Russia and China, took part in talks with North Korea on the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula between 2003 and 2009, when Pyongyang withdrew from the talks.