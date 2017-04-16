Japan Lodges Protest Against Latest North Korea’s Missile Launch

TOKYO (Sputnik) – The note of protest was submitted to North Korea through diplomatic channels in Beijing, the Kyodo news agency reported citing its government source.

Japan is said to consider North Korea’s actions as unacceptable and continue to gather and analyze information about the latest missile launch.

Earlier in the day, South Korean military stated that a missile seemed to have been launched from Sinpo district of the Hamgyong-namdo province, but the test allegedly failed.

The US Pacific Command later said it also detected what it thought was a North Korean missile, which exploded almost immediately after the launch.

Pyongyang has carried out several missile test launches this year in violation of UN resolutions, which led to the tensions rising on the Korean peninsula.