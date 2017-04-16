Register
11:26 GMT +316 April 2017
Live
    Search
    The aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) transits the Pacific Ocean January 30, 2017

    This is Why US Threats Against North Korea is a 'Signal to China' as Well

    © REUTERS/ U.S. Navy
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 54521

    Prior to the expected nuke test in North Korea, Washington and Pyongyang have exchanged a series of threats. US media reported that the Pentagon was considering a preemptive strike on North Korea. Sources told NBC that the option was in consideration to prevent the expected nuclear test by Pyongyang.

    President Donald Trump
    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    President Trump Briefed on North Korea's Failed Missile Launch - Pentagon Chief
    Earlier this week, United States President Donald Trump pledged to "take care of" the North Korean "problem."

    The US has also directed the aircraft carrier Carl Vinson-led strike group toward the Korean Peninsula.

    After that the general staff of the North Korean armed forces threatened to launch a strike against US military bases in Japan and South Korea, as well as the presidential residence in Seoul in case of US aggression.

    Meanwhile, it was reported that on Sunday North Korea attempted to launch an unidentified missile but failed.

    "North Korea attempted to launch an unidentified missile this morning in Sinpo district of the Hamgyong-namdo province, but the test appears to have failed," Yonhap reported citing the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff.

    Soldiers of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China arrive on their armoured vehicles at Tiananmen Square during the military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015
    © REUTERS/ Damir Sagolj
    This is What Can Prompt China Not to Defend N Korea in the Event of War
    There is no direct risk of war at the moment, but the Pentagon may hit North Korean missiles if they are launched, according to Irina Lantsova, a political analyst and senior lecturer at the St. Petersburg State University.

    "Currently, everyone is sitting tight because Trump has stepped back a bit. The recent version of US strategy on North Korea says that economic and diplomatic measures are in priority, and only then military options. As for Pyongyang, it is also waiting. The US may hit North Korean missiles if they’re launched, and Pyongyang will deliver a tough diplomatic response. But full-scale combat actions are unlikely in the near future," Lantsova told Radio Sputnik.

    According to the expert, Washington’s recent actions were aimed at sending a signal to Beijing to mount pressure over Pyongyang.

    "The deployment of the USS Carl Vinson to the waters of the Korean Peninsula is not only a signal to [North Korean leader] Kim Jong-un. This is also a signal to China: if you don’t help us we’ll do that on our own. This is what Trump said and now he’s doing that," Lantsova said.

    Nuclear mushroom
    © Photo: pixabay
    Trump Threats Risk Nuclear War With North Korea - Ex-Pentagon Chief Panetta
    Trump issued a warning on Twitter on April 13, saying the US will deal with North Korea if China doesn't.

    "I have great confidence that China will properly deal with North Korea. If they are unable to do so, the U.S., with its allies, will! U.S.A.," he wrote.

    A few days before Trump wrote: "North Korea is looking for trouble. If China decides to help, that would be great. If not, we will solve the problem without them! U.S.A."

    According to Georgiy Toloroaya, director of the Center of Russia’s Strategy in Asia, Washington is fueling tensions on the Korean Peninsula in order to force Beijing to influence Pyongyang.

    "The US is wrong because American politicians believe that China does not want to influence North Korea. They think that if Beijing cut off economic ties with Pyongyan North Korea will give up its nuclear program. This will not happen and this is why the policy of pressure is dangerous," Toloroaya told Sputnik China.

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects a sub-unit under KPA Unit 1344 in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang November 9, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    US Prepared to Strike North Korea if Missile Test Appears Imminent
    Lantsova suggested that Washington will keep pressuring Beijing on the North Korean problem and will not engage in dialogue with Pyongyang.

    "For the US, North Korea is a country that should not exist. According to Washington, North Korea violates all principles which the US. In fact, the US does not want dialogue with North Korea. During Dill Clinton’s presidency, there were some attempts to talks, but then they ended and talks are unlikely to resume in the near future," she concluded.


    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Hot Air Wars: Defectors Waft Anti-Pyongyang Leaflets Toward North Korea
    North Korea Attempts Missile Launch, but Fails - Reports
    South Koreans, Japanese Remain Calm as US, North Korea Posture
    Trump's Actions Escalate Crisis With North Korea - Ex-CIA Chief
    Tags:
    tensions, North Korean nuclear program, Donald Trump, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From Parade to Daily Life: Sneak Peak at Pyongyang in Spring
    From Parade to Daily Life: Sneak Peak at Pyongyang in Spring
    FBI Reality Show Cartoon
    James Comey, the Next Kim Kardashian?
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok