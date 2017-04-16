This is Why US Threats Against North Korea is a 'Signal to China' as Well

© AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik President Trump Briefed on North Korea's Failed Missile Launch - Pentagon Chief

Earlier this week, United States President Donald Trump pledged to "take care of" the North Korean "problem."

The US has also directed the aircraft carrier Carl Vinson-led strike group toward the Korean Peninsula.

After that the general staff of the North Korean armed forces threatened to launch a strike against US military bases in Japan and South Korea, as well as the presidential residence in Seoul in case of US aggression.

Meanwhile, it was reported that on Sunday North Korea attempted to launch an unidentified missile but failed.

"North Korea attempted to launch an unidentified missile this morning in Sinpo district of the Hamgyong-namdo province, but the test appears to have failed," Yonhap reported citing the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff.

There is no direct risk of war at the moment, but the Pentagon may hit North Korean missiles if they are launched, according to Irina Lantsova, a political analyst and senior lecturer at the St. Petersburg State University.

"Currently, everyone is sitting tight because Trump has stepped back a bit. The recent version of US strategy on North Korea says that economic and diplomatic measures are in priority, and only then military options. As for Pyongyang, it is also waiting. The US may hit North Korean missiles if they’re launched, and Pyongyang will deliver a tough diplomatic response. But full-scale combat actions are unlikely in the near future," Lantsova told Radio Sputnik.

According to the expert, Washington’s recent actions were aimed at sending a signal to Beijing to mount pressure over Pyongyang.

"The deployment of the USS Carl Vinson to the waters of the Korean Peninsula is not only a signal to [North Korean leader] Kim Jong-un. This is also a signal to China: if you don’t help us we’ll do that on our own. This is what Trump said and now he’s doing that," Lantsova said.

Trump issued a warning on Twitter on April 13, saying the US will deal with North Korea if China doesn't.

"I have great confidence that China will properly deal with North Korea. If they are unable to do so, the U.S., with its allies, will! U.S.A.," he wrote.

A few days before Trump wrote: "North Korea is looking for trouble. If China decides to help, that would be great. If not, we will solve the problem without them! U.S.A."

According to Georgiy Toloroaya, director of the Center of Russia’s Strategy in Asia, Washington is fueling tensions on the Korean Peninsula in order to force Beijing to influence Pyongyang.

"The US is wrong because American politicians believe that China does not want to influence North Korea. They think that if Beijing cut off economic ties with Pyongyan North Korea will give up its nuclear program. This will not happen and this is why the policy of pressure is dangerous," Toloroaya told Sputnik China.

Lantsova suggested that Washington will keep pressuring Beijing on the North Korean problem and will not engage in dialogue with Pyongyang.

"For the US, North Korea is a country that should not exist. According to Washington, North Korea violates all principles which the US. In fact, the US does not want dialogue with North Korea. During Dill Clinton’s presidency, there were some attempts to talks, but then they ended and talks are unlikely to resume in the near future," she concluded.





