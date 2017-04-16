Register
09:55 GMT +316 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Syria's President Bashar al-Assad speaks to French journalists in Damascus, Syria, in this handout picture provided by SANA on January 9, 2017

    Boris Johnson Urges Russia to Stop Supporting Bashar Assad

    © REUTERS/ SANA
    Politics
    Get short URL
    8517112

    Moscow should "make a sensible compromise," withdraw its support for Syrian President Bashar Assad and join international coalition fighting the Daesh terror group (banned in numerous countries), UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said in a article for Sunday Telegraph newspaper.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to Johnson, Russia could "join a coalition of more than 60 countries in the fight against Daesh, to maintain their strategic interests in Syria, with the prospect of more productive relations with [US] President [Donald] Trump and in the knowledge that the West will eventually help rebuild the country… In exchange [Russia] should commit to produce a real ceasefire, to end the use of chemical weapons and barrel bombs, and to bring about a political settlement that relieves the Syrians of the tyranny of Assad."

    A view of Damascus. (File)
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Syrian Military Calls on Militants in Damascus Suburbs to Lay Down Arms

    Johnson said that the latest crisis was "in fact, an opportunity for Russia" and that the moment came for Moscow "to make a sensible compromise."

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stressed Wednesday at a press conference, following a meeting with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, that Russia was not betting on success of any specific person, including Assad, in the settlement in Syria.

    On April 8, Johnson canceled his visit to Moscow, set for April 10, due to the recent developments in Syria.

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov
    © Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev
    Lavrov Mocks Defected Syrian General's Claims About Hidden Chemical Weapons

    On April 6, the United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the military airfield in Ash Sha'irat. The US president said the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Syria's Idlib province on April 4, which resulted in the death of over 80 people. The strikes were unanimously supported by NATO member-states.

    Moscow has criticized the US strike and called for an impartial investigation of the attack.

    The Syrian foreign minister has denied the government's involvement in the Idlib incident, saying it had never nor would it ever use chemical weapons on either civilians or terrorists.

    Earlier this year, Syrian President Bashar Assad said that the country's government had never used weapons of mass destruction, including chemical weapons, against the Syrian people. Under a Russian-US deal after the east Ghouta sarin gas incident in 2013, Damascus joined the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and agreed to destroy its stockpile under the oversight of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), who had announced in January 2016 that all chemical weapons in Syria had been destroyed.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Tags:
    anti-Daesh coalition, NATO, Daesh, Sergei Lavrov, Bashar al-Assad, United States, United Kingdom, Syria, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      What a stupid demand. Does Johnson have any clue what would happen if Russia stopped supporting Assad . Was Johnson alive before Russia went into Syria? Has Johnson ever heard of Libya. What an idiot for UK foreign minister.
    • Reply
      sapper
      Boris STF up and clean up your own act in London!!!
    • Reply
      Bobbleheads
      Boris Johnson should be hanged on a post outside the Hague together with jubeir, both made to wear white helmets as proof of their crimes in Syria in support of the headchopping devils.
    • Reply
      Mikhas
      And Russia doesn't even bother to urge this insignificant imbecile to stop supporting Saudi Barbaria and it's various cuttroath mercenaries, ISIS most notable.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From Parade to Daily Life: Sneak Peak at Pyongyang in Spring
    From Parade to Daily Life: Sneak Peak at Pyongyang in Spring
    FBI Reality Show Cartoon
    James Comey, the Next Kim Kardashian?
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok