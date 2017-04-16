US Vice President Pence Starts Seoul Visit to Discuss Bilateral Ties, N.Korea

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Pence starts a three-day visit to South Korea on Sunday within his trip to Asia-Pacific region to exchange views with the country's top officials on bilateral relations and North Korean nuclear program.

"The Vice President on April 16 will arrive in Seoul, Republic of Korea, where he will spend Easter Sunday with United States and Republic of Korea troops and their families. During the remainder of the visit, he will participate in a bilateral meeting with Acting President Hwang Kyo-ahn and meet with National Assembly Speaker Chung Sye-kyun. Vice President Pence will also participate in a listening session with local business leaders and give remarks to the business community," the White House press schedule said.

Pence plans to discuss the alliance between the two countries and raise the issue of North Korean nuclear threat at the meeting with Hwang.

"Vice President is going to reaffirm our commitment — ironclad U.S.-ROK alliance. And the Vice President is going to underscore intent — we're going to continue to consult with the Republic of Korea on North Korea's efforts to advance its ballistic missile and its nuclear program," the White House press call on Pence's trip said, using South Korea's official name.

South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Cho June-hyuck expressed a hope on Thursday that the US vice president's visit will ensure sending a clear message to North Korea on curbing its nuclear activity and provocations.

The spokesman said added adding that the message would also be made clear on the issue of the US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system deployment in South Korea.

In early March, the THAAD deployment began in response to North Korea’s ballistic missile tests. The THAAD system is designed to intercept short, medium and intermediate ballistic missiles at the terminal incoming stage. Deployment was severely criticized by China, claiming that the ballistic missile defense network will undermine security in Northeast Asia.

The agreement between the United States and South Korea on deploying the THAAD system on South Korean soil was reached in July 2016.

The situation in North Korea has recently escalated after US officials announced that aircraft carrier strike group was sent to the Korean peninsula on Saturday amid North Korea threat.

On Friday, US media claimed that US President Donald Trump may order a strike against North Korea in case Pyongyang decides to carry out another nuclear weapon test. The reports came after Trump said that the North Korean nuclear issue would be taken care of, while calling on China to pressure its neighbor into giving up its nuclear program. In response, the general staff of the North Korean armed forces threatened to launch a strike against US military bases in Japan and South Korea, as well as the presidential residence in Seoul in case of US aggression.

North Korea carried out a number of missile launches and nuclear tests, with one of the latest being an April launch of a ballistic missile from Sinpo, South Hamgyong province, in the direction of the Sea of Japan, according to media reports. The launches are considered to be in violation with the UN Security Council resolution.