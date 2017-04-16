Register
05:23 GMT +316 April 2017
Live
    Search
    United States Vice President Mike Pence

    US Vice President Pence Starts Seoul Visit to Discuss Bilateral Ties, N.Korea

    © Photo: Matthias Schrader
    Politics
    Get short URL
    151 0 0

    US Vice President Michael Pence starts a three-day visit amid a failed missile launch test in North Korea.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Pence starts a three-day visit to South Korea on Sunday within his trip to Asia-Pacific region to exchange views with the country's top officials on bilateral relations and North Korean nuclear program.

    "The Vice President on April 16 will arrive in Seoul, Republic of Korea, where he will spend Easter Sunday with United States and Republic of Korea troops and their families. During the remainder of the visit, he will participate in a bilateral meeting with Acting President Hwang Kyo-ahn and meet with National Assembly Speaker Chung Sye-kyun. Vice President Pence will also participate in a listening session with local business leaders and give remarks to the business community," the White House press schedule said.

    Pence plans to discuss the alliance between the two countries and raise the issue of North Korean nuclear threat at the meeting with Hwang.

    "Vice President is going to reaffirm our commitment — ironclad U.S.-ROK alliance. And the Vice President is going to underscore intent — we're going to continue to consult with the Republic of Korea on North Korea's efforts to advance its ballistic missile and its nuclear program," the White House press call on Pence's trip said, using South Korea's official name.

    South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Cho June-hyuck expressed a hope on Thursday that the US vice president's visit will ensure sending a clear message to North Korea on curbing its nuclear activity and provocations.

    A mock North Korean missile is pictured during a rally denouncing North Korea's nuclear test and its recent missile launches, at the War Memorial of Korea in Seoul
    © AFP 2017/ KIM JAE-HWAN
    'Missile Blew Up Almost Immediately': US Military Confirms DPRK's Failed Test Launch
    The spokesman said added adding that the message would also be made clear on the issue of the US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system deployment in South Korea.

    In early March, the THAAD deployment began in response to North Korea’s ballistic missile tests. The THAAD system is designed to intercept short, medium and intermediate ballistic missiles at the terminal incoming stage. Deployment was severely criticized by China, claiming that the ballistic missile defense network will undermine security in Northeast Asia.

    The agreement between the United States and South Korea on deploying the THAAD system on South Korean soil was reached in July 2016.

    The situation in North Korea has recently escalated after US officials announced that aircraft carrier strike group was sent to the Korean peninsula on Saturday amid North Korea threat.

    Vice President Mike Pence
    © REUTERS/ David Swanson/The Philadelphia Inquirer
    Mike Pence to Spend Easter With US Troops in South Korea on Sunday
    On Friday, US media claimed that US President Donald Trump may order a strike against North Korea in case Pyongyang decides to carry out another nuclear weapon test. The reports came after Trump said that the North Korean nuclear issue would be taken care of, while calling on China to pressure its neighbor into giving up its nuclear program. In response, the general staff of the North Korean armed forces threatened to launch a strike against US military bases in Japan and South Korea, as well as the presidential residence in Seoul in case of US aggression.

    North Korea carried out a number of missile launches and nuclear tests, with one of the latest being an April launch of a ballistic missile from Sinpo, South Hamgyong province, in the direction of the Sea of Japan, according to media reports. The launches are considered to be in violation with the UN Security Council resolution.

    Related:

    North Korea's Submarine-Launched Ballistic Missiles Displayed at Military Parade
    North Korea Reportedly Displays New Intercontinental Ballistic Missile at Parade
    North Korea Preparing for Major Military Parade Ahead of National Holiday
    Tags:
    visit, Mike Pence, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Mikhas
      US face save 1: alleged "failed" missile launch which probably never happened and certainly not to be confused with the nuke test N.K said they were going to perform.

      US face save 2: Pence to S.K so US backed off and chickened out, for now.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From Parade to Daily Life: Sneak Peak at Pyongyang in Spring
    From Parade to Daily Life: Sneak Peak at Pyongyang in Spring
    FBI Reality Show Cartoon
    James Comey, the Next Kim Kardashian?
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok