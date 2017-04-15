Lavrov Confirms Next Normandy Four Meeting to Be Held Soon

"I think it has been for a long time clear that that Ukrainian leadership intentionally chose the line [of confrontation] and that also means that Kiev has no regard for its European sponsors… I think that will be one of very serious issues for consideration [during the next Normandy Four meeting]," Lavrov said at after a meeting with his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Than in Moscow, adding that the meeting would be held "soon."
Along with Russia and Ukraine, the Normandy Format also includes Germany and France.
All comments
Show new comments (0)