Turkey Says Syrian Opposition Intends to Participate in Next Astana Talks

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia has been receiving signals from Turkey that the representatives of Syrian armed opposition are preparing for participation in the next round of Astana talks on Syrian crisis settlement, Russian Foreign Minster Sergei Lavrov said Saturday.

"Signals, which we are receiving directly from the armed opposition, confirm that they are getting ready for this round. Our Turkish colleagues, who are also directly working with them, also assure us that [the Syrian opposition representatives] are going to participate [in Astana talks]," Lavrov said during a press conference with his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani.