'Illegitimate Move': Lavrov Blasts US Missile Attack on Syrian Airfield

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Early April 7, the United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha’irat, located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the city of Homs. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Syria's Idlib , which Washington blames on the Syrian government. Russia described the attack as an aggression against a sovereign state

"In recent days, the progress in all directions has been threatened as a result of the incident in Idlib followed by an US illegitimate move — a strike on military airfield of Syrian armed forces," Lavrov said.

Syrian opposition claimed on April 4 forces loyal to President Bashar Assad had used a chemical gas on people in the northwestern province, killing nearly 80 and injuring 200. Assad argued his government has no chemical weapons after agreeing to have them destroyed in 2013. He also ruled out having used chemicals against own people.