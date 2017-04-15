Register
14:12 GMT +315 April 2017
    Aftermath of the US missile attack on a Syrian military airbase

    'Illegitimate Move': Lavrov Blasts US Missile Attack on Syrian Airfield

    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Politics
    Topic:
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Air Base (179)
    1602192

    An incident in the Syrian province of Idlib and the US missile strikes on a Syrian airbase created a threat to the process of the peace settlement in Syria, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Saturday during a joint press conference with his Qatar's counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani.

    Syria's President Bashar al-Assad speaks during an interview with Spanish newspaper El Pais in Damascus, in this handout picture provided by SANA on February 20, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ SANA
    Damascus Was Able to Take 'Many Measures,' Had 'Indications' Concerning US Missile Attack - Assad
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Early April 7, the United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha’irat, located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the city of Homs. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Syria's Idlib, which Washington blames on the Syrian government. Russia described the attack as an aggression against a sovereign state.

    "In recent days, the progress in all directions has been threatened as a result of the incident in Idlib followed by an US illegitimate move — a strike on military airfield of Syrian armed forces," Lavrov said.

    Syrian opposition claimed on April 4 forces loyal to President Bashar Assad had used a chemical gas on people in the northwestern province, killing nearly 80 and injuring 200. Assad argued his government has no chemical weapons after agreeing to have them destroyed in 2013. He also ruled out having used chemicals against own people.

    Tags:
    Sergei Lavrov, Idlib, Russia, Syria, United States
      Bobblehead
      This is all for the better, the day it can be proved Beslan/stpetersburgmetro/sinaimetrojet were fianced by these wahabi , they can be sent 59 kalibr too, thanks to the 90 rabbis who sent trump that letter !!
