'Illegitimate Move': Lavrov Blasts US Missile Attack on Syrian Airfield

"In recent days, the progress in all directions has been threatened as a result of the incident in Idlib followed by an US illegitimate move — a strike on military airfield of Syrian armed forces," Lavrov said.
Syrian opposition claimed on April 4 forces loyal to President Bashar Assad had used a chemical gas on people in the northwestern province, killing nearly 80 and injuring 200. Assad argued his government has no chemical weapons after agreeing to have them destroyed in 2013. He also ruled out having used chemicals against own people.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete This is all for the better, the day it can be proved Beslan/stpetersburgmetro/sinaimetrojet were fianced by these wahabi , they can be sent 59 kalibr too, thanks to the 90 rabbis who sent trump that letter !!
