Register
12:41 GMT +315 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Missiles are paraded across Kim Il Sung Square during a military parade Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea, to celebrate the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung, the country's late founder and grandfather of current ruler Kim Jong Un.

    North Korean Tinderbox: Why Nuclear Conflict Possible Any Day Now

    © AP Photo/ Wong Maye-E
    Politics
    Get short URL
    81720210

    Senior US officials, including President Donald Trump, have repeatedly said in recent weeks that Washington is prepared to carry out a unilateral military operation against North Korea if Pyongyang plans to test a nuclear weapon on or around April 15, a day marking the birth of Kim Il-sung, the DPRK's founder and late leader.

    Formally known as the Day of the Sun, it is the most important national holiday in North Korea, often used to display the country's military capabilities. This year, the DPRK has used Kim Il-sung's 105th birth anniversary to showcase new types of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) at a large-scale military parade held annually at Pyongyang's Kim Il Sung Square.

    The path of escalation

    The war of words between the United States and North Korea escalated after Pyongyang stepped up its military efforts, carrying out a series of missile tests and pledging to conduct its sixth nuclear test. As a result, Washington officially ended its policy of "strategic patience" toward the reclusive nation, saying that all options are on the table.

    Nuclear mushroom
    © Photo: pixabay
    Trump Threats Risk Nuclear War With North Korea - Ex-Pentagon Chief Panetta
    In addition, the US Navy sent its Carl Vinson Strike Group to the Korean Peninsula, prompting many to question whether Washington could carry out an attack against Pyongyang. These concerns have also been fueled by the Pentagon's unexpected and unwarranted airstrike on a military base operated by the Syrian Arab Army last week.

    On April 9, US National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster said that President Trump asked his team to provide "a full range of options to remove" the threat posed by North Korea. He also accused Pyongyang of being "engaged in a pattern of provocative behavior," calling it a "rogue" and "nuclear capable regime."

    Washington's strike potential

    "'The full range of options' which we have seen earlier in the Middle East makes it possible for the Korean War to reignite in the near future," journalist Alexander Khrolenko wrote for Sputnik, referring to the Pentagon's operation against Damascus.

    The United States has military assets to carry out an operation against North Korea if it chooses to, including the Seventh Fleet headquartered in Yokosuka, Japan, as well as land-based and aerial forces deployed to Japan and South Korea (nearly 70,000 US service personnel).

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves during a military parade on Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea to celebrate the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung, the country's late founder and grandfather of current ruler Kim Jong Un.
    © AP Photo/ Wong Maye-E
    North Korea Unveils Submarine-Launched Ballistic Missiles at Military Parade
    "The US Air Force has often carried out patrol missions over the Korean Peninsula. The US Navy carrier strike group led by USS Carl Vinson is currently located to the west of the Japanese island of Kyushu. It is heading to the North Korean shores through the Korea Strait," the analyst said. "Multipurpose nuclear-powered submarines outfitted with Tomahawk cruise missiles are also part of the group."

    In addition, Boeing B-52 Stratofortress, Rockwell B-1 Lancer and B-2 Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit strategic bombers stationed at an airbase in the United States territory of Guam could also be used for such an operation.

    "The United States is capable of launching massive airstrikes and carrying out amphibious operations without deploying additional forces to the region," Khrolenko said. "The Pentagon has also considered bringing back nuclear bombs to South Korea, which were transferred to the US 25 years ago, tacking out the North Korean leader, deploying special operations forces to the DPRK and carrying out sabotage attacks on nuclear facilities."

    North Korea's capabilities

    Pyongyang has invested heavily into advancing its military capabilities and is quite capable of defending itself. The Korean People's Army is estimated to be 1 million people strong, twice the size of the Republic of Korea Armed Forces.

    Nuclear mushroom
    © Photo: pixabay
    Beijing Anticipates War on Korean Peninsula ‘At Any Moment’
    According to Global Firepower, North Korea has 4,200 tanks, 4,100 armored fighting vehicles and 2,400 multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRSs) in its arsenal. The Korean People's Army Air Force operates 944 aircraft, including 458 fighters and interceptors. The Korean People's Army Naval Force has 211 coastal defense ships, 70 submarines, as well as three frigates and two corvettes.

    Most importantly, Pyongyang has continued to develop ballistic missiles and nuclear weapons.

    In March, North Korea launched four ballistic missiles deployed to the Tongchang-ri region into the Sea of Japan. The missiles are said to have covered a distance of approximately 1,000 kilometers (620 miles), with three landing as close as 300 kilometers (190 miles) from Japan's coast.

    Last year, Pyongyang tested a submarine-launched ballistic missile near the coastal city of Sinpo. The missile is said to have covered a distance of approximately 500 kilometers toward Japan, but its maximum range is estimated to have been approximately 1,000 kilometers.

    "Even if North Korean missiles are currently flying less than 1,000 kilometers, the launch from a submarine allows Pyongyang to respond to even a remotely located state. A submarine is capable of reaching a distance optimal for a missile attack on any of US military bases in Japan. It could even reach US shores," Khrolenko explained, adding that the DPRK has focused on developing sea-based missiles.

    The analyst expressed doubt that North Korea will "capitulate" under outside pressure or agree to a formula used for the German reunification. Instead Pyongyang is more likely to continue developing weapons systems, he said.

    An explosion rocks Baghdad during air strikes March 21, 2003. Picture taken March 21, 2003.
    © REUTERS/ Goran Tomasevic/Files
    'World War 3' Trending as Global Tensions Escalate
    Indeed, this is the message the DPRK has conveyed in recent months.

    "If the United States wages reckless provocation against us, our revolutionary power will instantly counter with annihilating strike, and we will respond to full-out war with full-out war and to nuclear war with our style of nuclear strike warfare," Choe Ryong Hae, a senior North Korean official, said during the parade.

    These remarks echoed those made earlier by a spokesman for the General Staff of the Korean People's Army, who said that any US activities that Pyongyang views as provocations would "thoroughly be foiled through the toughest counteraction of the army and people of the DPRK."

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Trump, Pentagon ‘Sleepwalking to Armageddon’ With War Policies - Peace Activist
    Korean Crisis: Why is US So Sure That Pyongyang Going to Test Nuclear Arms?
    US Guided-Missile Destroyer Stethem Operating in South China Sea - Navy
    North Korean Nuclear Issue: Seoul 'Needs to Take Matters Into Its Own Hands'
    Tags:
    escalation, military capabilities, nuclear tests, military power, missile test, airstrike, USS Carl Vinson, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      Completely irresponsible to post this. I know the globalists hate Trump, but hoping for nuclear war as a campaign issue is a bit much. There isn't going to be nuclear war is a few days. It is grossly irresponsible of any media to present such a headline. A new low for Sputnik.
    • Reply
      avatar
      Jerusalem
      North Korea is showing the world how to deal with the global arrogance.
    • Reply
      Mikhas
      Nice Topol-like icbm's right there and the sea based ones look very promising indeed.

      Does president Dump and his ziocon sh*t heads have a death wish or something? I would stop the game of chicken now if I were that Bstard, N.K isn't joking.....
    • Reply
      avatar
      cmat.wolfgang
      From what I know, that is not really be true:
      The analyst expressed doubt that North Korea will .... agree to a formula used for the German reunification
      There are Germans of the Friedrich-Ebert Stiftung, SPD, currently in North Korea
      with the intent of looking into applying similar methods like those at the reunification
      of Germany.
    • Reply
      avatar
      peaceactivist2
      When a mice is corner. It will bite back. Trump msy never have seen a mice before but hope he may have heard of this old saying.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    FBI Reality Show Cartoon
    James Comey, the Next Kim Kardashian?
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok