Qatar Hopes to Make Positions on Int'l Issues Closer With Russia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Al-Thani pointed out that he was going to discuss with Lavrov the situation in Yemen, Libya and Palestine.

© AFP 2017/ ANDREJ ISAKOVIC Russia Interested in Discussing Efforts on Syrian Settlement With Qatar - Lavrov

"It is very important for us in this difficult time for Middle East suffering from a big number of conflicts that there is an opportunity to exchange our points of view on the Syrian settlement. We are sure that through dialogue and such meetings we will get an opportunity to make our positions closer, to find a common ground, common denominator, and in such a way to reach mutual understanding and agreements," the minister said.

He added that there was potential for further development of bilateral ties.