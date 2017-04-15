Russia Interested in Discussing Efforts on Syrian Settlement With Qatar - Lavrov

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Syrian conflict has been discussed at parallel talks in the Swiss city of Geneva and the Kazakh capital of Astana.

The fifth round of the UN-mediated Geneva negotiations on Syrian reconciliation concluded on March 31 without a breakthrough.

Astana provides a separate platform for Syrian peace talks, with three rounds of negotiations since the beginning of the year.

"I am glad to welcome you in Moscow. In this difficult time in international relations, it is important for us not to lose dynamics in contacts for discussing bilateral agreements and, of course, our cooperation on international affairs, primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region… Of course, we are interested in comparing our assessments of efforts on settling the Syrian crisis — efforts, in which Qatar plays a significant role," Lavrov said.