Lavrov to Meet With Qatari Counterpart in Moscow on Saturday

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Lavrov will hold talks with his Qatari counterpart, Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Thani, in the Russian capital on Saturday.

"During their meeting in Moscow, the foreign ministers of Russia and Qatar will compare views on key issues in the Middle East with a focus on settlement options for regional crises and firm resistance to international terrorism. The ministers will exchange opinions on a wide range of current regional and international issues, as well as bilateral relations," the statement published by the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The ministers will discuss the situation in Syria, military as well as political, and prospects "for promoting a political process with constructive international assistance," the statement read.

Another topic on the agenda of the meeting will be the development of the bilateral relations between Russia and Qatar, including political dialogue and trade and economic ties, the ministry added.

As regards to trade and economic cooperation, the meeting between the ministers comes ahead of the third meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic and Technical Cooperation, co-chaired by Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and Qatari Minister of Energy and Industry Mohammed bin Saleh Al Sada. The meeting is scheduled to take place on Doha in late April.

On March 29, the ministers held a phone call, in which they discussed the current situation in Syria and stressed the importance of local ceasefire agreements.