‘Nice Work Ethic’: Trump Has Spent More than Half of His Weekends At Mar-a-Lago

A new website tracks in real-time if Trump is at Mar-a-Lago. The commander in chief is currently at Mar-a-Lago as of Friday night, eastern US time. According to the site, Trump has spent seven of his 13 weeks as president, 53 percent, in Florida – perhaps to play another round on the links at Trump International Golf Course, as he did Friday morning.

Yes, this is the same person who said of his many golf courses on February 4 of last year: “I love golf. But if I were in the White House, I don’t think I’d ever seen Turnberry again, I don’t think I’d ever see Doral again, I own Doral in Miami … I don’t think that I would see many of the places that I have. I don’t even think I’d see anything. I’d just want to stay in the White House and work my ass off to make great deals, right? Who’s gonna leave?”

​And the same person who said on Morning Joe on June 18: “There won’t be time to go on vacations. There won’t be time to go golfing all the time.”

So far, Trump’s trips south have racked up $25 million in security and travel expenses, according to the Mar-a-Lago tracker. Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday that a potentially nuclear conflict could erupt in the Korean Peninsula "at any moment."

In 2014, Trump tweeted, "Can you believe that, with all the problems and difficulties facing the US, President Obama spent the day playing golf."

​But it sounds like that may have been a substantial portion of Friday’s agenda, which would make it the 18th round Trump has completed since taking office, according to published reports.

​In the words of The Don himself: "Nice work ethic."