05:06 GMT +315 April 2017
    US President Donald Trump walks from Marine One upon his return to the White House in Washington, US, April 9, 2017.

    Rising International Tensions Not Lifting Trump’s Approval Ratings

    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    240830

    A poll released Friday indicates that as global political tensions escalate, US President Donald Trump’s approval rating stands at a paltry 39 percent.

    The poll, conducted by the Marist Institute for Public Opinion, noted that, "The president’s overall job approval rating stands at 39 percent among registered voters, little changed from when Marist last reported it just one week prior to the US air strikes in Syria. While the president’s negatives in areas such as his image, how he has been handling foreign policy, and whether or not he is improving the US position on the world stage have declined, his scores on each of these questions remain upside down." 

    President Donald Trump listens during a news conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, April 12, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    Outsider No More? 'Once Trump Got Into White House He Realized That Situation is Quite Different'

    The survey indicates that while some US citizens believe that international relations are seriously strained, about 20 percent of responders feel that relations are about the same as they’ve always been, with 5 percent saying tensions have been alleviated.

    "A slim majority of Americans also do not have confidence in the president to keep the nation safe, and there is a lack of trust in the president, when faced with an international crisis, to weigh all the options before taking action, come up with a sound strategy, work well with allies, or make the right decisions.  A majority of Americans still do not think the president is a good leader for the nation," Marist noted.

    The poll also found rare agreement across the US mainstream political spectrum about the global situation, with a majority of Democrats, Republicans and independents all generally concurring that tensions are on the rise. Sixty-four percent of Republicans, 85 percent of Democrats and 70 percent of independents responded as such. 

    President Donald Trump walks from the podium after speaking at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, April 6, 2017, after the U.S. fired a barrage of cruise missiles into Syria Thursday night in retaliation for this week's gruesome chemical weapons attack against civilians.
    © AP Photo/ Alex Brandon
    Donald Trump: The 'Unreliable Flip-Flop Loser' President Who 'Lacks Stamina'

    The similarities ended there, however, as a whopping 80 percent of Republicans said they approve of Trump overall, while only 12 percent of Democrats share the sentiment.

    Trump’s overall approval is only up one point from the survey was conducted last month, indicating that the missile strike he ordered against Syria did not affect him significantly one way or the other.

    About 12 percent of respondents were unsure about the president’s performance so far, with 49 percent expressing disapproval.

    The survey covered 1,069 adult responders.

      avatar
      jas
      Most Democrats are the ones not working, not paying taxes and making the most demands for services. I don't really care what they want. Let them pay for it themselves.
