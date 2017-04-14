BEIJING (Sputnik) — Beijing is willing to cooperate closely with Moscow in order to improve the political situation on the peninsula and revive the dialogue, Wang added.

“Prevention of war and chaos on the Korean peninsula correlates with mutual interests of China and Russia. The return of all parties to the negotiation table is a common goal for China and Russia,” Wang said in a telephone call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, as quoted by the Chinese foreign ministry.

The tensions on the Korean peninsula have intensified in 2016 after Pyongyang carried out a number of missile launches and nuclear tests, with the latest being conducted on April 5, 2017.

North Korea declared itself a nuclear power in 2005. The United States, Japan and South Korea, as well as Russia and China, took part in talks with Pyongyang between 2003 and 2009 on denuclearizing the Korean peninsula, but North Korea withdrew from the talks.

Last month, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said that the United States was not interested in reviving the six-party format talks on North Korea’s nuclear program.

The US officials announced on April 8 that an aircraft carrier strike group was sent to the Korean peninsula amid tensions in the area.