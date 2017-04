© Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova Putin Meets With US State Secretary Tillerson, Russian FM Lavrov in Kremlin

BISHKEK (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin informed his Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) counterparts of his meeting with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

"They asked, he relayed, informed, shared information," Peskov told reporters.

He said the CSTO informal summit in Kyrgyzstan did not address North Korea.

On Wednesday, Lavrov held a meeting with Tillerson, who arrived in Moscow on Tuesday for a two-day visit. The parties discussed bilateral relations and a number of important issues on the international agenda, including the recent developments in Syria.