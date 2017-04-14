Register
17:00 GMT +314 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu

    Turkey Has 'No Problems' in Relations With Russia - Foreign Minister

    © Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov
    Politics
    Get short URL
    311411

    Turkey has no problems regarding its relations with Russia, as the positive dynamics which have been noticed in the bilateral cooperation over the last six months shows, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Friday.

    ANKARA (Sputnik) — In March, Cavusoglu said that Turkey wanted to strengthen relations with Russia in all spheres, including trade, and hoped that the relevant ministries would hold talks and take necessary measures.

    "We have no problems in relations with Russia. We take steps to strengthen the bilateral cooperation, reach the ceasefire in Syria and the political settlement in this country. I can say that over the last five or six months we have seen a positive development of relations with Russia," Cavusoglu said, as aired by Ahaber television broadcaster.

    Syrian ceasefire.The first day
    © Sputnik/ Ilya Pitalev
    Russian Deputy FM Calls Moscow-Ankara Monitoring of Syria Ceasefire 'Useful'

    On January 1, 2016, Moscow imposed on Ankara a ban on the import of various agricultural products in response to the November 2015 downing of a Russian aircraft by Turkey over Syria. In October 2016 however, the Russian embargo was partially lifted following Ankara's apologies for the incident.

    Despite the fact that Moscow and Ankara support opposing sides in the Syrian conflict, the two states, along with Iran, brokered three rounds of talks on Syrian peace in Kazakhstan's capital of Astana. During the talks, the participants agreed, among other decisions, to set up a ceasefire monitoring group.

    Unlike Russia, Turkey has blamed the Syrian government for an alleged chemical weapon use in Khan Shaykhun in the Idlib province on April 4, while Moscow has called for a proper international investigation into the incident.

    Tags:
    diplomatic relations, Mevlut Cavusoglu, Syria, Turkey, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      Darrell R
      Erdogan can't be trusted by anyone. He plays multiple sides and won't hesitate to stab them in the back. Without the scrutiny of Russia, Isis would still be trucking oil to Turkey.
    • Reply
      avatar
      orfano
      How very true Darrell R.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Tunnel Vision
    Tunnel Vision
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok