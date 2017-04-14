US Bombing in Afghanistan Not Addressed at CSTO Summit - Kremlin

BISHKEK (Sputnik) — On Thursday, the 22,000-pound GBU-43, or MOAB bomb, nicknamed the " Mother of All Bombs ," which is the largest non-nuclear bomb in the US military arsenal, was dropped from a C-130 military airlift aircraft, targeting an underground complex and tunnels in Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province believed to be used by Daesh.

"The bombing was not specifically discussed," Peskov told reporters, adding that the threat posed o CSTO member states from Afghanistan "constantly figures" on the agenda.

Former President of Afghanistan Hamid Karzai condemned the bombing, accusing the US military of using Afghanistan as a testing site for new weapons.

Earlier in the day, an Afghan Defense Ministry spokesperson told CNN broadcaster that at least 36 Daesh militants had been killed in MOAB bomb attack.