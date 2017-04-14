Trump 'Lacks Specialists on Russia', Faces 'Sabotage' in Washington

The US President said that finally there will be "lasting peace" in Russia-US relations.

"Things will work out fine between the U.S.A. and Russia. At the right time everyone will come to their senses & there will be lasting peace!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

Things will work out fine between the U.S.A. and Russia. At the right time everyone will come to their senses & there will be lasting peace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 13 апреля 2017 г.

​Earlier, Trump said that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s talks in Moscow were "very successful."

"I think he had a very successful meeting in Russia. We'll see, we'll see the end result, which will be in a long period of time perhaps. But the end result is what's most important, not just talk," Trump said Wednesday during a joint press briefing with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

However, he underscored that the US at present "does not get along with Russia at all."

Trump also said it would be fantastic to improve US relations with Russia as well as with many other countries in order to stabilize the situation around the world.

Washington and Moscow have exchanged a series of mutual blames after the Pentagon launched a missile attack on a Syrian airbase on April 7. The White House said the move was in response to the reported chemical weapons use in Idlib on April 4. The US and many its allies have blamed Damascus for the incident.

© REUTERS/ Maxim Shemetov Tillerson Failed to Defuse Dangerous US-Russia Tensions in Moscow Visit

Moscow has called for an objective investigation into the Idlib incident and described the US missile strike as an act of aggression.

In an interview with Radio Sputnik, Dmitry Mikheyev, a political analyst and specialist in US politics, suggested that the US presidential administration lacks experts and advisors on Russia to elaborate its foreign policy strategy.

"With all Trump’s actions and statements, it is clear that he has not yet formed the foreign policy team in the State Department. This means there are no specialists on Russia who would offer recommendations. Trump and Tillerson have no experience in the field. Tillerson’s visit to Moscow was expected to facilitate the development of Trump’s foreign policy strategy," Mikheyev pointed out.

The expert said that currently it is difficult for Trump to "designate the scope for maneuvering" because his domestic positions are weak.

"Some forces [in Washington] are openly trying to sabotage his presidency. This is why Trump cannot find specialists for the State Department. He doesn’t know who he can trust," Mikheyev said.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!