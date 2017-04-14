Register
    Russian military aviation at Hmeymim airbase in Syria

    Kremlin Sets Condition for Russia's Restoration of Memo With US on Syria Flights

    Politics
    Topic:
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Air Base (176)
    1596179

    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow is ready to restore the memorandum on the safety of flights over Syria if Washington's "unpredictable actions" don't repeat.

    "On the condition of understanding that such [US] unpredictable actions don't repeat," the Kremlin spokesman said answering a question what could be the condition for Russia's restoration of the decondfliction channel with the US on the flights in Syria.

    He classified the US' unpredictability "in the sense that an alleged Syrian army involvement in a chemical attack was declared as the reason for the [April 7 missile attack on Sha'irat airfield in Syria] action."

    "This charge was laid without any grounds, conducting a probe and without even attempting to conduct this investigation," Peskov said.

    Syrian Air Force Resumes Flights From US-Attacked Airfield
    Pentagon, US DoS Failed to Prove Existence of Chemical Weapons at Syrian Airfield Hit by Missile - Russian MoD
    He said that the US did not provide any proof on the reported Idlib chemical attack during the talks between Russian President Putin, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

    The Kremlin spokesman emphasized that Moscow is not attempting to advocate any party over the Idlib incident, but opposes accusations lacking proof. He said that Russia has information from the military concerning the Idlib incident, but doesn't urge to believe it as calls for an thorough investigation.

    "We have information possessed by our military. They have far more developed infrastructure and presence in Syria than other states. They [Russian military officials] have their own point of view they had already voiced. We don't call for taking it on trust. We say that it is needed to conduct a thorough investigation any way," Peskov said.

    Western partners claim that they possess some data on the Idlib chemical attack, but don't present it, Peskov added.

    A picture taken on April 4, 2017 shows destruction at a hospital room in Khan Sheikhun, a rebel-held town in the northwestern Syrian Idlib province, following a suspected toxic gas attack.
    Russian MoD: US Covers Up Aggression With 'Pseudo-Proofs' in Relation to Idlib
    The United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha'irat near Homs late Thursday. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Idlib on Tuesday, which Washington blames on Damascus. Russia called the attack an "agression act against a sovereign state."

    Following US missile attack on the Syrian airbase, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Moscow has suspended its memorandum of understanding on air safety over Syria with the United States.

    The Pentagon said later that the US still wants to keep dialogue with Russia via the deconfliction channnel.

    The Russia-US deconfliction mechanism aimed to avoid aerial incidents over Syria was suspended from April 8.

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      mario828282
      The US have a double agenda, they are in Syria only to bomb Syrians into endless refugee lines. They should be kept out.
    • Reply
      Belarus
      Moscow we are talking about Donald Trump here and Americans in general - you can be sure that nothing Trump says today will necessarily be true tomorrow, and the US 4th Reich just likes to keep making promises it will not keep.
    • Reply
      avatar
      gbiyanju
      Russia will get slapped again by another US military strike in Syria, next time with ground troops, and then there will be no doubt to the whole whole which party is plainly stupid!
    • Reply
      avatar
      Jerusalem
      Mr Lavrov making more concessions and back-pedalling yet again. The appeasement to Trump strategy is getting no benefits for Russia or Syria.
    • Reply
      avatar
      gbiyanjuin reply toJerusalem(Show commentHide comment)
      Jerusalem,
      The appeasements to the hitler-imitating US will not end until an unsparing probe and purge of the Russian foreign ministry and other branches of Russian government by FSB and SVR is completed.
    • Reply
      avatar
      gbiyanjuin reply toJerusalem(Show commentHide comment)
      Jerusalem,
      This probe and purge must target all agents of the US Deep state in the Russian foreign ministry, the Upper and Lower Parliaments of Russia and other branches of the Russian government.
    • Reply
      avatar
      mario828282
      ... but the US is very predictable: it will betray any agreement in order to escalate war. The US is desperately searching for war. When at peace the US government is constrained by budget limits and debt ceiling. When at war the Congress lifts any debt ceiling, the military get unlimited budget. This is how the US model functions: war is like oxygen for them. Yes they are predictable: they want and provoke war wherever, whenever.
    • Reply
      avatar
      Athanasios
      Excellent Russian response on a diplomatic level. Besides, it does not mean much militarily. The memo can be changed anytime.
    • Reply
      Rick Sanchez
      Very funny Russia. Trump is unpredictable just in case you didn't kmow it.
    • Reply
      avatar
      Jerusalem
      I don't doubt that Russian political elite and US will or already have agreed to partition Syria in the end. Their children are at top western universites and many have properties in London. They need to think of their interests.
    • Reply
      avatar
      Jerusalemin reply togbiyanju(Show commentHide comment)
      gbiyanju, Russia is showing us that it has no clear proactive foreign policy.
    Show new comments (0)

