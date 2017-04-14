Kremlin Sets Condition for Russia's Restoration of Memo With US on Syria Flights

"On the condition of understanding that such [US] unpredictable actions don't repeat," the Kremlin spokesman said answering a question what could be the condition for Russia's restoration of the decondfliction channel with the US on the flights in Syria.
He classified the US' unpredictability "in the sense that an alleged Syrian army involvement in a chemical attack was declared as the reason for the [April 7 missile attack on Sha'irat airfield in Syria] action."
"This charge was laid without any grounds, conducting a probe and without even attempting to conduct this investigation," Peskov said.
The Kremlin spokesman emphasized that Moscow is not attempting to advocate any party over the Idlib incident, but opposes accusations lacking proof. He said that Russia has information from the military concerning the Idlib incident, but doesn't urge to believe it as calls for an thorough investigation.
"We have information possessed by our military. They have far more developed infrastructure and presence in Syria than other states. They [Russian military officials] have their own point of view they had already voiced. We don't call for taking it on trust. We say that it is needed to conduct a thorough investigation any way," Peskov said.
Western partners claim that they possess some data on the Idlib chemical attack, but don't present it, Peskov added.
Following US missile attack on the Syrian airbase, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Moscow has suspended its memorandum of understanding on air safety over Syria with the United States.
The Pentagon said later that the US still wants to keep dialogue with Russia via the deconfliction channnel.
The Russia-US deconfliction mechanism aimed to avoid aerial incidents over Syria was suspended from April 8.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete The US have a double agenda, they are in Syria only to bomb Syrians into endless refugee lines. They should be kept out. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Moscow we are talking about Donald Trump here and Americans in general - you can be sure that nothing Trump says today will necessarily be true tomorrow, and the US 4th Reich just likes to keep making promises it will not keep. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Russia will get slapped again by another US military strike in Syria, next time with ground troops, and then there will be no doubt to the whole whole which party is plainly stupid! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Mr Lavrov making more concessions and back-pedalling yet again. The appeasement to Trump strategy is getting no benefits for Russia or Syria. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Jerusalem, Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Jerusalem, Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete ... but the US is very predictable: it will betray any agreement in order to escalate war. The US is desperately searching for war. When at peace the US government is constrained by budget limits and debt ceiling. When at war the Congress lifts any debt ceiling, the military get unlimited budget. This is how the US model functions: war is like oxygen for them. Yes they are predictable: they want and provoke war wherever, whenever. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Excellent Russian response on a diplomatic level. Besides, it does not mean much militarily. The memo can be changed anytime. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Very funny Russia. Trump is unpredictable just in case you didn't kmow it. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I don't doubt that Russian political elite and US will or already have agreed to partition Syria in the end. Their children are at top western universites and many have properties in London. They need to think of their interests. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete gbiyanju, Russia is showing us that it has no clear proactive foreign policy.
mario828282
Belarus
gbiyanju
Jerusalem
gbiyanjuin reply toJerusalem(Show commentHide comment)
The appeasements to the hitler-imitating US will not end until an unsparing probe and purge of the Russian foreign ministry and other branches of Russian government by FSB and SVR is completed.
gbiyanjuin reply toJerusalem(Show commentHide comment)
This probe and purge must target all agents of the US Deep state in the Russian foreign ministry, the Upper and Lower Parliaments of Russia and other branches of the Russian government.
mario828282
Athanasios
Rick Sanchez
Jerusalem
Jerusalemin reply togbiyanju(Show commentHide comment)