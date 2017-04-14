Register
15:29 GMT +314 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim. (File)

    Turkish PM Vows to Resign if Turks Vote for Extending Erdogan's Powers

    © REUTERS/ Umit Bektas
    Politics
    Get short URL
    116031

    Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Friday that he would step down if the country decided to change its government from its current parliamentary form to the federal one following the nation's referendum this weekend.

    ANKARA (Sputnik) – Earlier in the day, Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahceli, who was key to making the upcoming referendum on constitutional changes possible by backing it along with the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) early this year, called on the government to make public assurances that the proposed constitutional changes would not shift Turkey to a state-based federal system.

    "Those, who can invent nothing, say now that Turkey will reject the unitary system. In other words, there would be a central government and many small governments … How can it be? If such [federal] system emerges, I will immediately step down as the party’s head and prime minister," Yildirim said at a meeting with non-governmental organizations in Ankara.

    Supporters wave Turkey's national flags and a flag reading Yes in Turkish (L) during a campaign rally of Turkey's president on April 12, 2017 during a 15 July Martyrs meeting and a campaign rally for the yes vote in a constitutional referendum in Istanbul
    © AFP 2017/ OZAN KOSE
    Over 51% Repondents to Vote 'Yes' in Sunday Turkish Referendum - Poll
    He pointed out that a federal system would be a sensitive option for Turkey, given that the country has faced separatist movements in its southeastern regions.

    The federalism row came after one of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's advisers published an article earlier this month arguing for local administrative reform to get rid of the double system of elected mayors and appointed governors. The article was interpreted as a call for federalism by the media. This stirred the right-wing MHP, which said its supporters would likely vote "no" if Sunday's referendum led to a disintegration of the unitary Turkish state.

    On January 21, the Turkish parliament approved constitutional amendments that would strengthen the presidential powers over the legislature and the judiciary. If approved by the referendum, the president will also be able to remain the head of the political party he represents, which is not allowed by the current legislation.

    The Turkish referendum on constitutional changes is scheduled for April 16.

    Related:

    Twelve Daesh Terrorists Detained in Turkey for Planning Attacks at Referendum
    Over 51% Repondents to Vote 'Yes' in Sunday Turkish Referendum - Poll
    Erdogan: Western States Striving for ‘No’ in Turkish Constitutional Referendum
    Turkish Opposition CHP Leader Speaks Against Supporting Erdogan in Referendum
    Tags:
    referendum, Binali Yildirim, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Tunnel Vision
    Tunnel Vision
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok