Kremlin Warns Against Escalation on Korean Peninsula, 'Provocative Steps'

© REUTERS/ KCNA US Prepared to Strike North Korea if Missile Test Appears Imminent

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On April 5, North Korea reportedly launched a ballistic missile from Sinpho, South Hamgyong province, in the direction of the Sea of Japan.

US officials announced on Saturday that an aircraft carrier strike group was sent to the Korean peninsula amid rising tensions.

"Moscow is watching with great concern the escalation of tensions on the Korean Peninsula, we are calling on all countries to show restraint, warn countries against any actions that could mean some provocative steps," Peskov told reporters.

On Sunday, US National Security Adviser Lt. Gen. Herbert McMaster said that President Donald Trump had ordered preparation of all possible options in order to protect the United States and its partners from the threat emanating from North Korea.

North Korea declared itself a nuclear power in 2005. The United States, Japan and South Korea, as well as Russia and China, took part in talks with Pyongyang between 2003 and 2009 on denuclearizing the Korean peninsula, but North Korea withdrew from the talks.