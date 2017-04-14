Kremlin Warns Against Escalation on Korean Peninsula, 'Provocative Steps'

US officials announced on Saturday that an aircraft carrier strike group was sent to the Korean peninsula amid rising tensions.
"Moscow is watching with great concern the escalation of tensions on the Korean Peninsula, we are calling on all countries to show restraint, warn countries against any actions that could mean some provocative steps," Peskov told reporters.
North Korea declared itself a nuclear power in 2005. The United States, Japan and South Korea, as well as Russia and China, took part in talks with Pyongyang between 2003 and 2009 on denuclearizing the Korean peninsula, but North Korea withdrew from the talks.
